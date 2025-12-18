Four Rivers Reps defect to APC, dump PDP, LP

Four lawmakers from Rivers State in the House of Representatives have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party for the ruling party.

The defectors are Awaji Inombek Abiante, who represents Andoni–Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency; Boma Goodhead of Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency; and Emerengwa Boniface of Emoha/Ikwerre Federal Constituency, all formerly of the PDP, as well as Manuchim Umezuruike of Port Harcourt I Federal Constituency, who left the Labour Party.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, announced their defection after reading their letters on the floor of the House.

In the letters, the lawmakers attributed their decision to prolonged and unresolved internal crises within their former parties.

The development came amid recent political realignments in Rivers State following the defection of Governor Siminalayi Fubara from the PDP to the APC, which he announced at a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Fubara joined a growing list of governors who have left the PDP, including Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, among others.

Speaking at the meeting, Fubara said full political alignment was necessary to effectively support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, adding that his supporters had collectively resolved to move to the APC.

Recall that on March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly for six months over prolonged political tension in the state.

The President said the move was aimed at restoring stability following a breakdown in governance arising from disputes between the executive and the legislature.

He subsequently appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as administrator to oversee the affairs of the state.

Six months later, Fubara was reinstated and pledged to prioritise peace, reconciliation, and political stability in Rivers State.