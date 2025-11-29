Full List: Fani-Kayode, Omokri, Ikpeazu named as Tinubu submits expanded ambassadorial list to Senate for confirmation

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded an additional 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate, bringing the latest batch to 35 after three earlier names were announced during the week. The list, released on Saturday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, includes both career and non-career diplomats.

According to the statement, 15 nominees are career officers, while 17 are non-career appointees. Those on the non-career list include former INEC Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu; former presidential aide, Reno Omokri; former First Ladies Angela Adebayo and Florence Ajimobi; former Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former Lagos Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro; and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, was urged to “consider and confirm them promptly.”

If confirmed, the ambassadors are expected to be posted to countries with strategic ties to Nigeria, including China, India, Canada, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kenya and Mexico, as well as Nigeria’s Permanent Missions to the United Nations, UNESCO and the African Union. Their specific postings will be released after Senate approval. President Tinubu has indicated that more nominees will follow.

The list also includes four women among the career nominees and six among the non-career nominees. The career diplomats nominated are Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu (Abia), Yakubu Nyaku Danladi (Taraba), Miamuna Ibrahim Besto (Adamawa), Musa Musa Abubakar (Kebbi), Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa), Chima Geoffrey Lioma David (Ebonyi), Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun), Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo), Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah (Edo), Hamza Mohammed Salau (Niger), Shehu Barde (Katsina), Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna), Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari (Kwara) and Wahab Adekola Akande (Osun).

Ambassadors represent Nigeria abroad and are responsible for advancing the country’s interests in their host nations. Career ambassadors are trained Foreign Service officers with years of diplomatic experience, while non-career ambassadors are appointed by the President based on expertise or political considerations.

Tinubu’s administration has been updating Nigeria’s diplomatic roster as part of its foreign policy repositioning efforts.

Non-Career Ambassadors (17 nominees)

Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia)

Reno Omokri (Delta) – Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (Bauchi) – Former INEC Chairman

Erelu Bisi Angela Adebayo (Ekiti) – Former Ekiti First Lady

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – Former Governor of Enugu State

Tasiu Musa Maigari (Katsina) – Former Speaker, Katsina House of Assembly

Yakubu N. Gambo (Plateau) – Former Plateau Commissioner, ex-Deputy Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission

Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut (Plateau) – Former Senator

Otunba Femi Pedro (Lagos) – Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (Osun) – Former Aviation Minister

Barr. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu (Anambra) – Legal practitioner

Fatima Florence Ajimobi (Oyo) – Former First Lady of Oyo State

Lola Akande (Lagos) – Former Lagos State Commissioner

Grace Bent (Adamawa) – Former Senator

Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – Former Governor of Abia State

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo) – Businessman and former Senator

Ambassador Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue) – Former Ambassador to the Holy See

Career Ambassadors (15 nominees)

Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu (Abia)

Yakubu Nyaku Danladi (Taraba)

Miamuna Ibrahim Besto (Adamawa)

Musa Musa Abubakar (Kebbi)

Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa)

Chima Geoffrey Lioma David (Ebonyi)

Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun)

Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo)

Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah (Edo)

Hamza Mohammed Salau (Niger)

Ambassador Shehu Barde (Katsina)

Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno)

Ambassador Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna)

Ambassador Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari (Kwara)

Ambassador Wahab Adekola Akande (Osun)

