Ganduje, Barau accuse Kano govt of politicising insecurity

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, have dismissed allegations by the Kano State Government accusing them of making inciting comments capable of worsening insecurity in the state.

The state government, on Friday, called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Ganduje over what it described as reckless remarks on recent banditry attacks in parts of Kano.

Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Abdullahi Ibrahim Waiya, said the former governor’s comments had allegedly emboldened criminal elements and triggered further incursions.

Addressing journalists after the 34th Executive Council Meeting, Waiya said the government considered statements credited to Ganduje and Jibrin as “reckless and capable of undermining the security efforts of the Kano State Government and the President Tinubu-led administration.”

Responding separately, Ganduje and Barau urged the government to stop politicising security issues and instead focus on tackling the growing threats.

Speaking on behalf of Ganduje, his former Chief of Staff, Comrade Mohammed Garba, questioned the seriousness of the Abba Kabir Yusuf administration in addressing banditry across the affected local government areas.

Garba criticized the government’s response, noting that despite repeated attacks on communities in Bagwai, Shanono and Tsanyawa LGAs, the governor had not visited any of the affected areas.

He contrasted this with Ganduje’s tenure, claiming the former governor visited Falgore Forest more than 20 times to confront security threats.

In a separate statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau rejected the allegations, describing them as false and malicious.

According to him, “There was no time when Senator Barau uttered any statement capable of undermining security efforts. Instead, he has been at the forefront of collaborating with stakeholders to address insecurity in Kano and across the country.”

Barau challenged the state government to produce any clip or evidence of him making such statements, accusing it of attempting to tarnish his reputation.

He further urged Governor Yusuf to “wake up from slumber” and take charge of the state, lamenting that Kano had lost its position as one of the most prosperous states due to alleged misgovernance.

The controversy heightened on Friday when the Kano State Government reiterated its demand for Ganduje’s arrest over his comments suggesting that Kano was vulnerable to banditry and his proposal to recruit 12,000 individuals into a planned religious police outfit known as Khairul Nas.

The government described the proposal as an attempt to form an illegal militia group.

Waiya argued that Ganduje’s remarks had worsened the security situation, noting that less than 48 hours after his statement, suspected bandits infiltrated some border communities in the state. He suggested the comments may have been “premeditated or linked to the assault.”

He added that both state and federal authorities were making genuine efforts to address insecurity and safeguard citizens, describing the former governor’s conduct as dangerous.

The commissioner urged public figures to avoid statements capable of inciting unrest and reassured residents of the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, law and order across Kano.