Go, make amends, be at peace with Wike, Fayose urges Fubara

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has called on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to seek reconciliation with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, amid ongoing political tensions in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with ARISE NEWS, Fayose advised Fubara to temper political confrontation with humility. “My own position is always clear. Fubara, my governor, all of them, got their strength from other people,” he said, stressing the importance of recognising the role of political mentorship.

Fayose cited examples from other states, including Kogi, to illustrate his point on leadership and cooperation. “Look at Kogi. Why are we not having issues in Kogi? Why is Governor Kogi being very humble? Whatever you say about Yahaya Bello, he doesn’t want to hear it. Whatever anybody comes to say to him about Yahaya, he remembered the day Yahaya Bello gave him that platform,” he said.

Recalling advice he once gave his Ekiti successor, Fayose added, “I told my governor, whatever governor Fayemi, what I’ve done to you, or whatever way you feel, don’t worry about that. Remember the day he gave you that platform. Don’t say ill of him, cooperate with him, and he thanked me for such advice.”

Fayose also addressed the dispute over the “001” title in Rivers politics, cautioning Fubara against challenging Wike’s influence.

“There’s a difference between the office and 001. What brought about the 001? Who gave you the platform to call yourself the 001? It is a sad narrative for Governor Fubara to be struggling. Rather, he should manage the situation. Even if Wike is saying he is the leader, it is not to the mouth of Fubara to be contesting that. We all know the truth,” he said.

He appealed directly to Fubara to prioritise peace and reconciliation, urging him to respect both constitutional obligations and political mentorship. “Please governor Fubara, I’m begging you, go and make amends and be at peace,” he said.

The remarks come amid impeachment proceedings initiated by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu. Twenty-seven lawmakers launched the proceedings last Thursday, citing allegations including demolition of the Assembly complex, extra-budgetary spending, and defiance of a Supreme Court ruling on legislative autonomy.

However, Fubara has not received formal notice of the proceedings, and two pro-Wike lawmakers have since called for the move to be suspended.

The escalating tension has prompted intervention by the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), which established a seven-member reconciliation committee chaired by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN). The forum described the situation in Rivers State as disturbing and appealed for all parties to pursue dialogue and cooperation.

“All stakeholders must place paramount importance on peace, development, and the welfare of the people of Rivers State, as well as the interests of other citizens of the South-South, Nigerians at large, and the sizeable expatriate community resident in the State,” the forum said in a statement jointly signed by King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Obong Victor Attah, and PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali.

The forum noted that the crisis, which has devolved into impeachment proceedings, threatens socio-political stability and called on political actors to prioritise governance and development over personal rivalry.