2027: Southeast APC govs, leaders endorse Tinubu as sole presidential candidate

Governors and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southeast region on Saturday endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s second-term aspiration, warning against a repeat of the 2023 general elections that gave the ruling party a six per cent vote in the presidential election.

They also endorsed Tinubu as the “sole candidate” in the presidential election of next year.

Rising from a well-attended gathering in Enugu with the theme, “Izu Umunne”, they insisted that the progress of the zone cannot be achieved through narrow personal ambitions or actions that fracture collective unity.

The meeting was attended by Governors Hop Uzodimma (Imo State), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State) and host, Peter Mbah (Enugu State).

There were Deputy Speaker, House of Reps, Benjamin Kalu former Senate presidents, Ken Nnamani and Anyim Pius Anyim; former governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, among several senators and House of Representatives members.

Reading the communique from the meeting, the party’s National Vice Chairman, Southeast, Ijeoma Arodiogbu, said the zone categorically dissociates itself from all activities motivated by the self-serving interests of any individual, however highly placed.

He stated that the decision to support Tinubu “is anchored on the transformative policies of the APC-led Federal Government, the opportunities opened to our region, and the imperative of strategic alignment with the ruling party to secure our fair share of national resources, infrastructure, appointments and development”.

He continued: ” Arising from the foregoing, the South-East declares its unalloyed, total and unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our sole and undisputed presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

“We commend the significant strides recorded under his administration, especially the focused efforts to bridge long-standing infrastructural gaps in the South-East, the elevation of our sons and daughters to key national positions, and his demonstrated commitment to inclusive governance. President Tinubu’s leadership, defined by competence, results and national cohesion, has earned our deepest respect. We are convinced that his continued stewardship holds the brightest prospects for accelerated development of our region and the nation as a whole.

” We further align ourselves fully with the leadership of the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and the Progressive Governors Forum. His Excellency. Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, and indeed the entire governors who have shown manifest visionary guidance, steady statesmanship and consistent defence of the interest of Ndi Igbo at this critical time. We pledge our complete loyalty and support to all our five governors as we advance together in support of our visionary President, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and commander of our gallant armed forces.

” The political leadership of the South-East has resolved, in the supreme interest of Ndi Igbo, that never again will we allow personal ego and motivated actions to influence the fate of the Zone. in this regard, the South-East will join other zones in supporting the ruling party, wherein our leaders can effectively negotiate better representation and interests of our people”.

They urged all sons and daughters of Igboland in the five South-Eastern states, elsewhere in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, to fully embrace the APC as the most effective platform for realising their political, economic and social aspirations and rejected the scattering of votes “across multiple parties, a practice that has historically diminished our influence and bargaining power”.

They agreed to intensify voter education, registration drives, party structure strengthening and unity building efforts to ensure an unprecedented victory for Tinubu and by extension, the entire South-East particularly, the Governor of Enugu and Ebonyi States.

Moving the motion for the endorsement of Tinubu earlier, Anyim Pius Anyim, explained that “there is no better candidate that can help the region actualise her intentions except Tinubu”, stressing that he had “succeeded where others have failed”. The motion which was re-echoed by the mammoth gathering was seconded by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, who had given a brief history of the progressive and steady rise of the APC in the region, stated that the party holds better promises for the Igbo.

He however warned against acts that could lead to the repeat of the six percent votes delivered to the party during the 2023 Presidential election.

He said there was enormous responsibility on his shoulders as the Director General of the Renewed Hope Initiative 2027 to deliver all candidates of the party in the southeast and deepen the hold of the party.

Also speaking, Governor Francis Nwifuru, urged the party stakeholders to continue to accept those defecting to the party, stressing that “managing the party is important for any electoral victory to be achieved”.

Host Governor, Peter Mbah, said that Tinubu’s endorsement and the massive movement to the APC, which now controlled three out of the five South East states were a paradigm shift grounded in pragmatism, noting that the region was already reaping the benefits of aligning with the centre.

According to him, “I am thrilled even more so by the major goal of this meeting, which is to stamp a seal of endorsement on the President’s bold reforms and his candidacy in the 2027 election.

“This is no whimsical decision; it is rooted in facts – and the understanding that success as a region comes from vision that is clear enough to guide action, discipline strong enough to withstand pressure, strategy grounded in reality, and delivery that is relentless.

“Politics is nurtured by partnership; the willingness to trust each other, to align, and to work together even when the path is challenging.

“Enugu State has become a bastion of the APC. Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria has begun the difficult work of repositioning itself for long-term strength. Hard choices have been made for sustainability.”

Continuing, he stressed, “The Renewed Hope Agenda is beyond political slogan. This endorsement is a clear decision to stand together and push this momentum further.

“It is about understanding that the ambitions we hold for our people, for our economy, for our future, are best served when vision at the centre aligns with delivery at the states and vice versa.”

Mbah emphasised that for the South East, “there has been a clear recognition from the federal government that national progress cannot be achieved with any region standing at the margins.”

“We are seeing that recognition translate into action as our common aspirations are connected to national opportunities”.