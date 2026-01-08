Oyo 2027: We won’t allow anyone hijack ADC, says Bolanle Sarumi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State, Hon. Bolanle Aminat Sarumi (BASA), has reassured party executives and members that the party will not be hijacked by any individual or group, irrespective of political influence or status.

Sarumi gave the assurance amid growing speculation and rumours surrounding possible defections of prominent politicians, including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, to the ADC.

Speaking against the backdrop of concerns raised by party faithful, BASA said several ADC leaders and members across the state had reached out to her, expressing fears that powerful political actors might attempt to take control of the party’s structure or impose candidates ahead of the 2027 general election.

She, however, dismissed such fears, insisting that the ADC in Oyo State remains firmly rooted in grassroots politics and collective leadership.

“We must look at these developments positively. ADC in Oyo State is funded by its members. No external money or influence can dictate how our people act. We will not allow anyone to destroy the structure we are building from the grassroots,” Sarumi said.

According to her, the strength of the party lies in the unity, discipline, and commitment of its executives, who she noted have continued to grow the party across the 33 local government areas through personal sacrifice and adherence to democratic principles.

“The executives in Oyo State use their own resources to build the party, local government by local government, while maintaining peace and discipline. That is the culture we have entrenched, and we will continue to uphold it,” she added.

Addressing specific concerns that Governor Makinde or other influential figures might attempt to impose candidates on the party, as alleged in previous election cycles elsewhere, Sarumi said the ADC would not compromise its internal democratic process.

She stressed that all party primaries would be conducted freely and fairly, warning that any form of vote-buying or manipulation would attract severe sanctions.

“ADC will conduct free and fair primaries.

Any aspirant or delegate caught paying for votes or manipulating the process will be barred from the party. Any executive found complicit will lose their position. Our integrity is non-negotiable,” she said, urging the party’s national leadership to adopt similar standards nationwide.

Sarumi also addressed fears of betrayal during party primaries, assuring members that mechanisms had been put in place to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in Oyo State.

“This cannot happen again. We have taken measures to ensure transparency. Such things only happen when executives allow them, and I have confidence in the loyalty and integrity of our leaders and members,” she stated.

She clarified that while the ADC remains open to new members, including high-profile politicians, such individuals must align with the party’s values and contribute positively, rather than seek to dominate or buy influence.

Members of the ADC in Oyo State welcomed Sarumi’s reassurance, describing it as timely and confidence-boosting.

One member noted that the interest being shown by sitting governors was evidence of the party’s growing national relevance. “That sitting governors are considering ADC shows the party is becoming a major force. PDP has lost relevance, and ADC is now the platform for serious politicians with vision for Nigeria,” he said.

As preparations for the 2027 general election gather momentum, ADC leaders in Oyo State said their focus remains on grassroots mobilisation, internal cohesion, and credible leadership.

“Our 2027 outing will reflect our preparation and integrity,” Sarumi concluded. “ADC cannot be hijacked, and our members will continue to defend the values and principles that define the party.”