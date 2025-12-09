PDP’s Ajadi visits Ogbomoso North, woos grassroots ahead of 2027

A leading governorship aspirant in Oyo State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Monday, December 8, paid a courtesy visit to the Ogbomoso North Local Government Council as part of his ongoing consultations with grassroots stakeholders across the state.

Ambassador Ajadi was received at the council secretariat by the Vice Chairman of the local government, Hon. Taofeek Adigun, who stood in for the Council Chairman, Hon. George Gbadegesin Ogunlade, who was said to be away on an official engagement with the state governor.

Speaking during the visit, Ambassador Ajadi said his presence in Ogbomoso North was to formally engage party leaders and stakeholders at the grassroots, stressing that meaningful governance must be rooted in the people at the local level.

“I came to Ogbomoso North to interact directly with our leaders at the grassroots and to reaffirm my belief that the strength of the PDP lies in the local government structure,” Ajadi said. “Any serious aspiration must begin with respect for party supremacy and genuine consultation with party faithful.”

He noted that his governorship ambition was driven by a desire to entrench and consolidate the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde, alongside inclusive governance, economic empowerment, and people-oriented development across Oyo State.

“My aspiration is anchored on continuity,” Ambassador Ajadi added. “Governor Seyi Makinde has laid a solid foundation in Oyo State, and our responsibility as party leaders is to build on these achievements so that progress is sustained and extended to every community. I have come to work for the continuity of this administration’s vision, while deepening development at the grassroots.”

In his response, the Vice Chairman, Hon. Taofeek Adigun, speaking on behalf of the council chairman and the entire local government, welcomed the aspirant and commended his decision to prioritise grassroots consultations.

“We sincerely appreciate Ambassador Ajadi for this visit. It shows humility and respect for the party structure,” Adigun said. “The Ogbomoso North Local Government Council recognises the importance of unity and dialogue within the PDP, and we assure you of our support as long as party supremacy is respected.”

He said, “I am happy that you said you have come to continue the governance where Seyi Makinde will leave off. I want to let you know that Governor Seyi Makinde has done really well for Ogbomoso, and I believe you will do the same when you become governor of Oyo State.”

The meeting opened with prayers led by Hon. Ibrahim Alawiye, who described the visit as timely and symbolic.

“This aspiration is coming at a critical time for our party and our state,” Alawiye prayed. “We ask God to guide Ambassador Ajadi with wisdom, humility, and strength as he consults and serves the people.”

Also speaking, Hon. Stephen Opadiran, who offered the closing prayer, urged party members to remain united and focused ahead of future political engagements.

“Our prayer is for peace, unity, and progress within the PDP,” Opadiran said. “May every decision taken today and in the future lead to the overall development of Oyo State and the well-being of its people.”

The visit forms part of Ambassador Ajadi’s statewide consultations with PDP leaders, elected officials, and stakeholders as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2027 governorship election.