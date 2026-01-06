Shun ethnic, religious sentiments, APC forum tells Muftwang 

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has welcomed Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, to the party, urging him to avoid a religious and ethnic agenda and work closely with President Bola Tinubu.



Muftwang recently announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.



The North-Central APC Forum, which championed a campaign to convince Muftwang to defect to the ruling party, set the agenda for the governor in a statement released by its Chairman, Saleh Zazzaga, yesterday, in Abuja.



The forum restated its confidence in Muftwang’s capacity to take the APC to greater heights, adding that his coming to the ruling party is in the best interest of the people of Plateau.



However, the body, comprising APC stakeholders in the six North-Central states, advised the governor to do away with elements in his administration who have been championing ethnic and religious agenda in the state.

According to the statement signed by Zazzaga, a member of the APC campaign council in the 2023 election, such divisive ethnic and religious agenda should no longer be welcomed in Muftwang’s APC “progressive” administration.



It further urged the governor to unite the people of the state and involve everyone.