Soludo thanks Tinubu, Amupitan for ensuring free Anambra election

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Sunday thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as the president’s commitment to democratic values and the conduct of a credible governorship election in the state.

Soludo, who was re-elected for a second term alongside his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim, delivered the remarks in his acceptance speech after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the November 8 poll.

“With a sense of gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief, I thank President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for being a very true democrat. He has demonstrated very firmly his commitment to guaranteeing a free and fair election,” Soludo said.

The governor praised the peaceful atmosphere of the vote and said the outcome reflected the will of the people. He also commended INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, for what he called the best-organised election in Anambra since the adoption of technology in the electoral process.

“This is your first outing, and I am very excited that your first impression is a very emphatic one. INEC delivered,” Soludo added.

According to official results, Soludo secured 73 per cent of the total votes cast, marking only the third time an incumbent governor has been re-elected in Anambra since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

The election recorded a voter turnout of about 22 per cent, which Soludo described as unprecedented in recent political history.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate defeated his main challengers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party, extending APGA’s two-decade dominance in Anambra politics.

In his remarks, Soludo said the victory was not merely a political triumph but a signal of public trust.

“This victory is not just a victory; it is history made. Ndi Anambra have spoken loudly,” he said.

The governor’s re-election comes amid heightened political attention in the southeast following renewed debates on governance and development across the region.

Observers from the European Union and domestic monitoring groups reported that the election was largely peaceful, with minimal disruptions at polling stations.

INEC officials said electronic transmission of results and improved logistics contributed to the transparency of the process, a key demand from civil society groups after the 2023 general elections.

Soludo, who first assumed office in 2022, has focused his administration on infrastructure expansion, education reform, and public sector digitalisation.

He said his second term would build on those priorities, promising to consolidate peace and deepen economic growth.

The president’s office has not issued an official statement, but senior government sources confirmed that Tinubu congratulated Soludo by phone shortly after the announcement of the results.