Albums that defined the year

Several albums in the year under review did more than perform commercially; they marked creative statements and career chapters. Leading the pack was Davido’s 5ive, which was arguably the most talked-about album in the year.

Released in April, amid personal and professional scrutiny, the project blended pop ambition with emotional vulnerability. Featuring a star-studded lineup including Omah Lay, Chris Brown, Becky G, and Odumodublvck, its rollout, global features, and tour success reaffirmed the 30BG leader’s place as one of Afrobeats’ most bankable and resilient stars. It debuted at No.1 in Nigeria and earned spots on global charts, proving Afrobeats’ continued international reach.

Olamide’s self-titled album, Olamidé, served as a cultural checkpoint. The 11th studio album, which dropped in June with heavy features (including Wizkid, Asake, Dr Dre), blends street-pop, fuji, dancehall and Afrobeats, and topped Nigerian charts.

More than two decades into his career, the YBNL boss proved that longevity could coexist with relevance. The album bridged street sensibilities and mainstream polish, reinforcing his role as both hitmaker and industry architect.

Wizkid, though less noisy in rollout, remained a dominant force. His music continued to perform organically across streaming platforms, reinforcing the power of understated consistency in an era of aggressive marketing.

Since his breakout in 2011 with his debut album, Superstar, the Ojuelegba crooner has continued to reinvent and sharpen his talent to remain culturally grounded. First, he solidified his presence in the Nigerian music industry before turning his gaze to the world.

In 2021, he cemented himself as a global torchbearer for Afrobeats when he earned a Grammy Award for his effort on Beyoncé’s Brown Skin Girl. Though his latest album Morayo (sixth studio) was released on November 22, 2024, it has emerged as the most-streamed album of 2025 in Nigeria.

The album carried strong momentum into the year under review, dominating playlists, charts, and algorithm-driven recommendations. Thanks to its impressive streaming numbers, it managed to outshine a number of 2025 releases, and one of the few Nigerian albums to hit the charts without needing a deluxe edition or re-release in the middle of the year.

Rema further consolidated his position as a global pop disruptor. While his earlier work laid the foundation, 2025 saw him fully embrace cross-continental pop stardom without diluting his Nigerian identity.

His latest album, HEIS (second studio), derived from the Greek word for “numeral 1” released on July 11, 2024, represents him owning his title, the ‘Prince of Afrobeats’. Despite early criticisms, the album debuted at No. 2 on the Official Top 100 Albums chart, later reaching No. 1, and remained on the chart for 29 weeks with over 104 million streams.

The singer-songwriter and rapper’s 2025 single, Baby (Is It a Crime) released on February 7, 2025 samples Sade Adu’s 1985 classic, Is It a Crime? It quickly gained popularity, becoming one of the most streamed songs of 2025.

Beyond the megastars, a new middle class of Nigerian artistes—including FOLA, Modola, and other rising voices—released projects that proved the ecosystem was expanding, not merely revolving around a few giants.

As a breakout year for FOLA (Odunlami Afolarin), 2025 saw his debut studio album, Catharsis, reach No.1, earning critical praise and widespread streams, especially around emotional and introspective Afrobeats. With the album, he jumped at the chance to present something that fans have been wanting for ages.

Prior to the album, release, his breakout single, Alone, featuring Street-Pop act Bahdboi OML, was swept up by TikTok’s algorithm in 2024 and blossomed into a viral sensation. The track has all the classic features of a true Nigerian love song: soothing vocals, sweet lyrics, and gentle guitar melodies.

Having found herself drawn to rhythms, melodies, and storytelling through sound from a young age, Temidola Awosika known professionally as Modola continues to make waves in the global music scene as two singles from her debut Extended Playlist (EP) album, New Light, ascended to new peaks at No. 47 and 53 on the Official Top 100 Tanzania Songs chart, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

The six-track project, released on July 31, brought together a fresh mix of Afrobeat and pop, thanks to an impressive lineup of producers such as Niphkeys, Bola BMH, Mansa Jabulani, Oodun, and Skitter, just to name a few. It introduced the 20-year-old as one of 2025’s fastest-rising voices, earning strong national streams and media attention.

Taking inspiration from classic sounds and amapiano, the 20-year-old’s newest project features powerful acoustic guitars and heartfelt riffs. Its texture evokes the calm, sunlit ambience of golden-hour drives through the countryside.