AUTO FEST 2025 lights up Lagos Marina

The Marina waterfront was transformed into a high-octane arena on Sunday, December 21, 2025, as the 2025 Lagos AutoFest successfully concluded its most ambitious edition to date. Co-hosted by the BMW Club of Nigeria and Work and Play Nigeria, the motorsports exhibition brought together over 100 car and bike enthusiasts in a spectacular display of automotive excellence that captivated thousands of spectators.

The event had began years ago as a grassroots initiated by the BMW Club of Nigeria and Work and Play Promotions. This year’s edition showcased an impressive array of luxury vehicles, performance cars, and custom bikes, marking a “first-of-its-kind” milestone for motorsports in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Adeoye Ojuoko, President of Work and Play Promotions, emphasised underscored the partnership between the private sector and government institutions, in making this year’s event a success.

“The backing we’ve received from the Lagos State Government and the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has been a game-changer,” said Ojuoko. “This support isn’t just symbolic – it’s catalysing real, tangible growth. We are now seeing the local fabrication of race cars, something that was almost unimaginable just a few years ago.”

The organisers extended their profound appreciation to His Excellency, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, for his unwavering commitment to the “Greater Lagos” vision. The success of the event was further bolstered by the strategic support of:

Mr Seun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation; ​Mr Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission; ​Mr Oluwawemimo Joseph Osanipin, Director General of the NADDC; And the various Lagos State agencies whose collaboration ensured a safe, seamless, and world-class experience.

Ojuoko noted that the Work and Play community has been at the forefront of this industry’s development through initiatives like the Ondo Auto Rally “When you combine grassroots passion with institutional support, you create the conditions for an industry to thrive. Auto Fest 2025 is evidence of that – it has evolved from a gathering of enthusiasts into a professionally organised, nationally significant event that creates employment and promotes our culture.”

​The overwhelming success of this year’s festival has further legitimised motorsports in Nigeria, attracting global interest and inspiring a new generation of professionals. By establishing Lagos as the “Home of Autofest,” the event has solidified the state’s position as the epicentre for tourism and commerce.

​In light of this success, the BMW Club of Nigeria and Work and Play Nigeria have officially announced December 20, 2026, as the date for the next Lagos AutoFest.

Work and Play Promotions and the BMW Club of Nigeria are Nigeria’s leading motorsports promoters. Through consistent, high-quality events, they strive to develop the automotive ecosystem, promote local engineering, and position Nigeria on the global motorsports map.