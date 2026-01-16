Anthony Joshua returns to gym 19 days after crash

Anthony Joshua has returned to boxing training after a car crash that killed two of his friends. PHOTO: DailyMail.co.uk

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym as he continues his recovery from a car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two close friends.

The incident occurred on December 29 and resulted in the deaths of Sina Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, a trainer. Joshua sustained injuries in the crash and was hospitalised.

The Watford-born boxer narrowly avoided death after changing seats shortly before the vehicle set off. He spent the New Year in hospital before returning home, with widespread speculation over whether he would compete again.

Joshua recently shared a video on Snapchat showing him hitting pads in the gym, performing a lower-leg workout on an exercise bike, and swimming in a pool. The clips were compiled into a short montage, with one captioned “mental strength therapy.”

Other posts included a photo showing the elapsed time on a cardio machine, captioned “I am a fighter,” as well as an image of Joshua being hit by Wladimir Klitschko during their iconic 2017 heavyweight title fight.

The boxer, who is of Nigerian descent, was on holiday in Nigeria following his victory over Jake Paul in Miami just 10 days before the fatal collision.

Joshua’s driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 47, did not have a valid driver’s licence at the time of the crash. The accident left Joshua hospitalised and led to criminal charges against Kayode.

At a recent court hearing, Kayode pleaded not guilty to all charges, including dangerous driving, claiming that the vehicle’s brakes failed. He was granted bail but taken to Sagamu Correctional Centre for documentation.

“My client has pleaded not guilty. He insists the brakes did not work.”

Abiodun added that Kayode had recently renewed his driver’s licence and was cleared to drive pending the release of the renewed document.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he believes Joshua will return to boxing when he has had time to heal.

“He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, before he decides on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.

“It is certainly not a conversation I’ll be having with him any time soon. The only conversation is ‘are you OK?’ and sometimes we find people will give that facade of being OK, but what happened to him is not normal and heartbreaking for all involved.

“When the time is right, I believe he will make his decision, and you will hear it from him. That is the only voice you should listen to in that respect, and we’ll give him his time to make that decision and heal.”