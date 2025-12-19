Spurs ‘not a quick fix’ for under-fire Frank

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank said there is no quick fix to his side’s problems, but he maintains the support of the club’s board.

After a promising start to the Dane’s tenure, Tottenham have slipped to 11th in the Premier League and were soundly beaten 3-0 at Nottingham Forest last time out.

Liverpool’s visit to north London on Saturday may not invoke the fear it did 12 months ago when the Reds romped to a 6-3 win on their way to winning the title.

But Spurs have won just once on home soil in the league since the opening weekend of the season.

“I would say to the Spurs fans, it is a privilege to be a part of this fantastic club with fantastic potential. We want to fulfil that. I’m working 24/7 to make sure we get everything right,” said Frank.

“The best teams create a stamina where they are very resilient to setbacks. That’s something we’re working hard on. That’s not a quick fix.”

Managerial change has been a constant in Tottenham’s strive for success in recent years.

Even ending the club’s 17-year wait to win a trophy could not save Ange Postecoglou at the end of last season.

There have already been some calls for Frank to go among the Spurs support, but he said it will take a team effort to turn their fortunes around.

“I feel supported. I have felt that the whole time. My mind has not changed. We are building. I’ve said it many times, I am most critical of myself, but we have a lot of people that need to perform,” added Frank.

“I’m very comfortable and confident that I will fix it but it is not just me, when this club comes out on top, there will be many good people working together and aligned for years.”