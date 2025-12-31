Moroccans ecstatic as Atlas Lions’ revamp campaign

Before their last group match against Zambia on Monday night, many Moroccan fans had written off the Atlas Lions’ chances of making an impact at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which their country is hosting.

But all that changed on Monday night when the Atlas Lions responded with a bold statement in their last group game in Rabat, on Monday night, delivering a powerful 3–0 victory against former champions, Zambia. The impact of the victory at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, in front of 62,532 spectators, was felt across the entire country.

While a majority of the fans took to the streets, singing and dancing, others rolled out their bikes and cars, waving banners and flags on major motorways.

With over 70 per cent possession, sustained pressure around the box and reasonable territorial control throughout the contest, the Atlas Lions left no one in doubt of their readiness to go all the way.

They struck early, setting the tone from the opening minutes, when Ayoub El Kaabi opened the scoring in the ninth minute, finishing clinically to give Morocco the lead and calm any lingering doubts.

The Atlas Lions doubled their advantage in the 27th minute when Brahim Diaz found the net, capping off a dominant first half in which Morocco controlled possession, tempo and territory. The defining moment came in the 50th minute, with El Kaabi producing another spectacular bicycle kick, once again showcasing his signature move. The goal came from a free kick, and although it was initially almost flagged for offside and briefly removed, the referee reviewed the action and validated the goal, confirming Morocco’s 3–0 lead.

With that second strike, El Kaabi, the master of bicycle kicks, was crowned Man of the Match, delivering a performance that embodied Morocco’s authority and attacking confidence.

Perhaps, the greatest joy for the fans was the return of Achraf Hakimi, who made his first appearance on the CAN pitch, entering as a substitute for Noussair Mazraoui. Hakimi stepped onto the field wearing the captain’s armband, marking his return with both leadership and symbolic weight.

The victory, apart from taking the Atlas Lions to the knockout stage, also restored the people’s confidence after recent controversy. With the win, Morocco finished Group A as outright leaders on seven points, unbeaten and brimming with confidence heading into the knockout stages.

For Zambia, the 3-0 defeat confirmed their elimination, ending the group phase on just two points and without a path forward as one of the best third-placed teams.