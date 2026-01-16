Morocco 2025 AFCON Tit-bits

Journalist found dead in hotel room

The African football community has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of prominent Malian sports journalist, Mohamed Soumaré, during the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Soumaré, a respected figure in Malian and African sports journalism, was found dead in his hotel room, where he was lodged to cover the semifinal and final matches of the tournament.



An online outfit, bsnports.com.ng, reported that his passing has sent shockwaves across media circles on the continent.



Over the years, Soumaré covered several major international competitions and was regarded as a mentor to many young journalists.



Details surrounding the cause of his death have not been officially disclosed, but Moroccan authorities and tournament organisers are said to be handling the situation, while arrangements are being made in line with standard procedures.

South Africa’s Mama Joy switches

allegiance to Super Eagles

Renowned South African football supporter, Mama Joy, was excited when she received a Nigerian jersey and a ticket for Wednesday’s AFCON semifinal clash between Nigeria and Morocco.



She shared her excitement, writing: “Thank you, Nigeria, for the jersey and the ticket.”



Mama Joy, with her large wooden hat painted in South Africa’s colour, was on the stand waving a Nigerian flag, even as she was surrounded by many Moroccan fans during the semifinal in Rabat, which Nigeria lost 2-4 on penalties to Morocco.

Nigerian supporters locked out of semifinal in Rabat

As reported before Wednesday’s semifinal against the host, Morocco, a huge number of Nigerian supporters were locked out of Rabat Stadium as Moroccan fans completely bought up the standard tickets.



Moroccans made up about 95 per cent of the crowd, a disgraceful situation that exposes everything wrong with African football administration.



“How can a continental fixture be played with no guaranteed allocation for the visiting team’s supporters? It is unacceptable and embarrassing,” one Nigerian fan queried.



“Let it be clear: They are buying all the tickets, intimidating the opposition, and turning the stadium into a one-sided arena just to win the match.”



A Nigerian couple who came all the way from the United Kingdom decided to watch Wednesday’s game at a fan zone within the city centre due to the unavailability of match tickets.



It was not the first time Morocco was pulling such stunt. They did the same thing last year during the Super Falcons’ final game against the Moroccan women’s team, flooding the entire stadium and deliberately shutting Nigerian fans out. Yet, despite the hostile atmosphere, the Super Falcons lifted the trophy.



However, history could not repeat itself on Wednesday, as the Super Eagles failed in a penalty shootout.

First time in history: All AFCON semifinalists are managed by African coaches

For the first time in the history of African football, all teams that qualified for the semifinal of the ongoing AFCON in Morocco are handled by African coaches.



While Coach Walid Regragui is incharge of the Atlas Lions of Morocco, homeboy, Pape Thiaw leads the Teranga Lions of Senegal.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria are led by Malian coach, Eric Chelle, just as former Egyptian team captain, Hossam Hassan, leads the Pharaohs.



Morocco and Senegal will clash in Sunday’s final, while the third-place match on Saturday is between Nigeria and Egypt.

Work-free day for

Moroccans to

support Atlas Lions

To give the Atlas Lions the moral support they needed in Wednesday’s semifinal clash with the Super Eagles, the kingdom of Morocco declared Wednesday a public holiday.

And it paid off, as thousands of fans trooped out to groove the Atlas of Lions of Morocco with total support.



Everywhere was red in Rabat, with thousands of Moroccans wearing their national colour/jersey.

Rabat- Morocco’s capital of heritage, harmony

Marrakech – The red city of wonder

One major takeaway for many Nigerian fans, who witnessed Wednesday’s semifinal game of the ongoing AFCON in Morocco, is having the opportunity to visit the country’s capital, Rabat, a city that blends modern sophistication with deep-rooted history.



Even before the game, some visitors were able to wander through the Kasbah of the Udayas, a UNESCO World Heritage site offering sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as the Hassan Tower and the Mausoleum of Mohammed V, architectural symbols of Morocco’s royal legacy.



The city’s museums, galleries, and coastal boulevards capture a balance of tradition and modern creativity, making it a perfect starting point for exploring the nation’s spirit.



Another iconic Moroccan city is Marrakech, where the Super Eagles played their quarterfinal game against Algeria. It is a city that captures Morocco’s essence.



The Jemaa el-Fnaa square — alive with storytellers, musicians, and street performers — is a world stage of culture and colour.



Around every corner of the old medina, fans were able to find bustling souks brimming with handcrafted treasures and fragrant spices.



Historical landmarks such as the Koutoubia Mosque, Bahia Palace, and the serene Majorelle Garden showcase the city’s depth and beauty, while nearby desert landscapes and the Atlas Mountains offer adventure and escape in Marrakech.

CAF bans Samuel Eto’o over alleged bad behaviour

One of Africa’s greatest footballers, Samuel Eto’o, who is the president of Cameroon’s Football Association (FECAFOOT), has been given a four-game ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for alleged misconduct during Cameroon’s 0-2 defeat by hosts Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last Friday.



Eto’o was reportedly seen making an angry gesture over refereeing decisions in the presence of CAF President Patrice Motsepe.



This incident coincided with CAF opening investigations into violent confrontations during AFCON matches, after players from both sides jostled.



CAF’s disciplinary board fined Eto’o $20,000, a decision FECAFOOT immediately criticised as “lacking any explicit justification.”



FECAFOOT said yesterday that “the expedited procedure leading to this decision raises serious concerns regarding the fundamental requirements of a fair process,” adding that it would appeal.

The federation reaffirmed its “support for its president and its commitment to respecting the principles governing credible disciplinary justice.”

Echoes of Patrice Lumumba in Morocco

A Democratic Republic of Congo fan went viral for an incredible mid-match tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba.



The fan, Kuka Mboladinga, went viral for standing for the entirety of DR Congo’s games as an ode to the late Lumumba, who was assassinated in 1961, in Kinshasa.



Mboladinga, who bears a resemblance to Lumumba, donned a jacket and tie for his tribute to his homeland’s first Prime Minister following their independence from Belgium in 1960.



Mboladinga’s incredible act of endurance stunned football fans watching the match all around the world.

One wrote on X: “This is patriotism par excellence.”



Following DR Congo’s defeat by Algeria in the round of 16, Nigeria’s Akor Adams, who scored one of the Super Eagles’ goals against the Desert Foxes in the quarterfinals, in his goal celebration, posed in honour of Mboladinga, who is popularly known as ‘Lumumba Vea’.



The gesture drew CAF and Sevilla’s attention as they honoured the Super Eagles striker.