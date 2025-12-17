NFF petitions FIFA over DR Congo’s alleged use of ineligible players at playoff

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), yesterday, said that it has formally petitioned FIFA over the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DR Congo) alleged use of ineligible players during the recent African World Cup playoffs.



The DR Congo defeated the Super Eagles 4–3 on penalties in the final of the African playoffs for the 2026 World Cup, advancing to the inter-confederation playoffs, where they will face the winners of Jamaica versus New Caledonia for a place at the tournament.



Many of the players who represented DR Congo in the playoffs are foreign-born and were only recently cleared to play for the country. Under Congolese law, dual nationality is not recognised. Children born abroad to Congolese parents may hold dual citizenship only until the age of 21, after which they must renounce one nationality.



The defeat left Nigeria out of a second consecutive World Cup as the Super Eagles also failed to qualify for the 2022 edition hosted by Qatar. But the NFF seems to be clutching at straws in its bid to take the national team to the World Cup.



NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, yesterday, revealed the latest strategy, accusing the Congolese football authorities of misleading FIFA to secure clearance for players whose status violates DR Congo’s citizenship laws.



Sanusi explained that Congolese laws clearly state that “you cannot have dual nationality,” yet several members of the Leopards squad who faced Nigeria reportedly hold both European and Congolese passports.



He described the actions of the DR Congo FA as “fraudulent,” insisting that the players should never have been eligible for selection. According to him, FIFA approved the players based on its own eligibility rules, which differ from DR Congo’s internal laws.



“FIFA cleared the players because FIFA’s eligibility rule is different from DR Congo’s rule. FIFA regulations say that once you have the passport of your country, you are eligible,’’ he said.



“But our contention is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them. Because it is not the responsibility of FIFA to ensure that the regulations of DR Congo are being abided by. It was on the basis of what was presented to FIFA that the players were cleared. But we are saying it was fraudulent.”