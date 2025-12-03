Niger United, Imo Grasshoppers excel, Defender Babes lose

Niger United of Minna and Imo Grasshoppers maintained their title ambitions, yesterday, when they defeated Correction Boys and Ekiti Queens respectively at the ongoing Ardova Handball Premier League Phase Two.

To retain their interest in the tile, Niger United of Minna came out smoking against the Correction Boys, whom they beat 28-26 in a thrilling tie watched by a sizable crowd of handball enthusiasts.

Niger United team, coached by Adebayo Yekini, raced into a 16-12 lead at the end of the first half. At the beginning of the second half, the Correction Boys stepped up their game but their forays were curtailed by United to win the game 28-26. United’s solid defence made the difference as it withstood the Correction Boys’ attacks in the dying moments of the encounter.

In the women’s category, Omo Ogiefo defeated Rivers Queens 38-24 to continue their rise on the table. The Benin-based team were at their best again, while the Queens who looked subdued towards the end of the game.

Imo Grasshoppers, who are third on the table, beat Ekiti Queens 40-21 to maintain their spot, while Plateau Peacocks lost to Rima Queens 27-23.

Champions Safety Babes also defeated Defender Babes 32-27 to record their second win after their first loss in three years to Ogeifo last week