Uzoho, Nwabali are early birds as Super Eagles launch ‘Naija 4 The Win’ campaign

Nigeria’s former number one goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, was the first player to arrive at the Super Eagles’ camp, which opened in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.



The Super Eagles are lodged in the Renaissance Hotel, Cairo, where they are preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, slated to kick off in Morocco on December 21.



Uzoho was shortly followed by incumbent number one goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, and all members of the coaching crew and backroom staff, who are to ensure that logistical and technical preparations are in place ahead of the arrival of the rest of the squad today.



The Super Eagles’ Renaissance Hotel is a five-star establishment located in the New Mirage City in Cairo, Egypt. It is located just five minutes away from the Cairo International Airport. The hotel boasts top amenities, including a pool, a fitness centre and gym, high-speed Wi-Fi, and valet parking.



According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), most of the players picked for the Africa Cup of Nations were expected to arrive yesterday and today, ahead of tomorrow’s test game against Egypt.

The NFF said that the team will play another friendly game in Egypt before heading to Fez, Morocco, for their opening match of Morocco 2025 against Tanzania on December 23.



Meanwhile, the NFF has launched a campaign tagged “NAIJA 4 THE WIN,” which it said is aimed at propelling the Super Eagles to reclaim the prestigious title for the nation.



Nigeria, three-time winners of Africa’s flagship football championship, arrive in Morocco with a rich history and a firm resolve to restore continental glory.



Explaining the campaign, the NFF said that the silver-medal finish at the 2023 edition in Abidjan, though commendable, is a reminder of unfinished business, adding that those memories serve not as setbacks, but as motivation for a stronger, more decisive outing.



It said: “The NAIJA 4 THE WIN campaign serves as a unifying call to Nigerians across all regions and the diaspora. It reinforces the belief that, just as in Nigeria 1980, Tunisia 1994 and South Africa 2010, Nigeria can once again rise to the summit of African football. Each of these victories carries its own legacy, and Morocco 2025 presents another opportunity to inscribe a new chapter in that storied tradition.”



“The NFF urges supporters to stand firmly behind the Super Eagles throughout the tournament from homes and viewing centres across the country to the stands in Morocco. The passion, encouragement, and presence of Nigerians remain critical to the team’s success.”