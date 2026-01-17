Adoration (46)

Only those who receive the truth and are “led by the Spirit of God” are “sons of God” (Rom 8:14) and are therefore able to continue in the Spirit’s fullness (see Eph 5:18). Sin destroys both the life and fullness of the Holy Spirit within the believer (Rom 6:23; 8:13; Gal 5:17; cf. Eph 5:18; 1Thess 5:19).

16:13, “HE shall not speak of himself.” The translation “he shall not speak of himself” does not correctly communicate the truth of John 16:13-14. A more accurate rendering of the Greek text would be: “He will not speak on His own initiative.” The Holy Spirit receives His message and instructions from Christ; believers ought to talk about and rejoice in the work of the Holy Spirit.

16:14, “he shall receive of mine.” The Spirit takes that which is Christ’s and reveals it to the believer. He takes the presence, love, forgiveness, redemption, sanctification, power, spiritual gifts, healing and all that is ours through our faith relationship with Christ, and makes it experientially real in our lives. Through the Spirit, Jesus returns to us to disclose His love, grace and personal fellowship (cf.14:16-23). The Spirit works within us to do what is necessary to awaken and deepen our awareness of Jesus’ presence in our lives. He draws our hearts toward Him in faith, love, obedience, communion, worship and praise.

“I am He who lives, and was dead, and behold, I am alive forevermore. Amen!” (Rev 1:18).

Baptism In The Holy Spirit: An overview

John answered, saying to all: “I indeed baptise you with water; but One mightier than I is coming, whose sandal strap I am not worthy to loose. He will baptise you with the Holy Spirit and fire,” (Luke 3:16).

“Baptise you with the Holy Spirit.” Christ’ baptising His followers with (or in) the Holy Spirit (cf. Mat 3:11) is the new sign by which to identify God’s people.

1. This was promised in Joel 2:28 and reaffirmed after Christ’s resurrection (Luke 24:49; Acts 1:4-8). This prediction was initially fulfilled on the day of Pentecost (see Acts 2:4).

2. Christ’s ministry of baptising in the Holy Spirit is a continuing ministry throughout this present age. This is made clear by the Greek text of John 1:33 (“he who baptises with the Holy Spirit”); this phrase uses the present participle (ho baptizōn), meaning “he who will continue to baptise.” The references in Luke and John are not to the first outpouring of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost, but to the important role and ministry of Jesus as the Baptiser in the Holy Spirit throughout this age. “The promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar (Acts 2:39). See Joel 2:28,29 about this outpouring of the Holy Spirit.

