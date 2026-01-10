Time to abandon ensnaring traditions (2)

Like the Pharisees, there are people who introduce their own ideas of religion and reformation into the church in areas of communication, application of the word of God, dressing, marriage doctrine, among others. Their aim is to modernise and make the church nominal for their own profit.

Prior to his conversion, Paul the apostle “profited in the Jews’ religion above many of his equals in his own nation, being more exceedingly zealous of the traditions of his fathers.” To avoid suffering a similar fate like the Pharisees, we must have reverence for Christ and His word.

Although Apostle Paul was formerly a religious zealot, he was transformed with evident righteousness, which he testified to. “But they had heard only, that he which persecuted us in times past now preacheth the faith which once he destroyed.” God expects a real change in our lives after conversion.

As beneficiaries of His grace and mercies, we must abandon the world’s traditions, practices, principles, hypocrisies and everything contrary to the word of God, so that, we can handle His word with all sincerity and honesty. “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”

Many religious teachers, preachers and leaders are trapped by their own ideology because they hold on to trending traditions in their society and denomination. They are trapped and do not know how to be free. Thus, they continue in their habits while their hearts condemn and remind them of their hopeless state. To break free, they must understand that their allegiance is to God alone and not to traditions, and their reaction is never like the pretenders in religious traditions.

“Then came his disciples, and said unto him, knowest thou that the Pharisees were offended, after they heard this saying?” The preacher’s message does not offend those who want to repent and get to heaven. Even when it condemns their allegiance to traditions and the position they hold, they are not offended, because their goal is to get to heaven.

The Pharisees and other religious people of old were exploitative reformers, without sincerity. On the face of it, they seemed to want to reform the land, the actions of the people and their religion, but still fall short of God’s holy requirements.

Although God had commanded that children honour their parents, these religious people made the people not to heed this command, thereby making “the commandment of God of none effect by their tradition.” They elevated their traditions above God’s word.

