UNILAG graduates 16,509 as 709 bag First Class

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is set to confer degrees on 16,506 students at its 56th Convocation Ceremonies, scheduled to take place from January 16 to January 25, 2026.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, 10,584 students will receive first degrees and diplomas, while 5,922 will be awarded postgraduate qualifications, including PhD and Master’s degrees. Additionally, 140 students will graduate from the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS).

The overall best graduating student is Chukwuzubelu Benedict Umeozo from the Department of Business Administration, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0, while Deborah Isiuwa Oloton from the Department of Architecture is the best graduating student in Science with a CGPA of 4.91.

The convocation activities will feature a convocation lecture titled ‘Maximising Nigeria’s demographic dividend through urgent education reform for global competitiveness in the 21st Century’, by Mr. Orondaam Otto, founder of Slum2School Africa.

The university will also confer honorary doctorates on Mr. Jubril Adewale Tinubu and Kanu Godwin Agabi (SAN), former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

UNILAG has retained its position as Nigeria’s top-ranked university, jointly with the University of Ibadan (UI), in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) rankings, and has won the Most International African Institution (West Africa) 2025 award.