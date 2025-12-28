Actress Doris Ogala reacts as Pastor Chris Okafor kneels, apologises

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has reacted to the public apology made by Pastor Chris Okafor, saying she has forgiven the cleric but disagrees with his claim that her allegations were lies.

Ogala spoke after Okafor knelt during a Sunday service at the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry, where he apologised publicly and asked for forgiveness.

The actress shared a video of the apology on her Instagram page, accompanied by message rejecting part of the pastor’s statement.

“Chris Okafor, I forgive you, but there’s a problem. Where you said everything is a lie, I have a problem with that because I don’t lie,” she wrote.

During the church service, Okafor admitted that mistakes had been made but insisted that the allegations against him were false.

“The lady called Doris Ogala. Listen, there have been ongoing issues, and mistakes have been made in the past. I want to apologise. What was said is not true. Everything that was said, take note, was never true. There were so many lies in most of the things that were said,” he said.

Despite denying certain claims, the cleric apologised to Ogala and others who may have been offended.

“But have I offended people? Yes. I am sorry to everyone I have offended. To Doris Ogala, I also say sorry. I apologise to everyone I have offended,” he added.

He also said he was ready to make restitution and asked the church to forgive him.

The apology comes days after Ogala was released from police custody, where she spent two days following her arrest over allegations involving Okafor.

She regained her freedom on Monday, December 22, 2025, after being arrested on Saturday, a development that sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians calling for her release.

Confirming her release on Instagram, Ogala thanked human rights activist Omoyele Sowore and social media personality VeryDarkMan for intervening.

“Thank you, Sowore. Thanks so much to my ratel king,” she wrote.

The controversy began weeks earlier after a video of Okafor’s engagement to another woman surfaced online see.

Following the video, Ogala alleged that she had been in a romantic relationship with the cleric since 2017, claiming she left her previous marriage at his insistence.

She accused Okafor of betrayal after years of intimacy and assurances of marriage and later issued an ultimatum demanding that he either marry her or financially compensate her by purchasing a house.

Despite her claims, images from Okafor’s white wedding and traditional marriage ceremonies later emerged online, further fuelling the dispute.

The situation escalated again when Ogala posted, and later deleted, an image purportedly showing Okafor in a private bedroom setting, topless with a towel wrapped around his waist.