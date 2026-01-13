Adekunle Gold, Simi celebrate 7th wedding anniversary days after birthing twins

Singer and songwriter, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, and his wife, Simisola Kosoko, known professionally as Simi, on Tuesday marked their seventh wedding anniversary.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate the milestone, posting emotional messages alongside a mix of throwback and recent photographs that captured different moments from their relationship.

Adekunle Gold described Simi as his closest companion and reflected on their journey.

He wrote, “Seven years ago, I married my best friend. And somehow, every year since then has been gentler than the last.”

He spoke about their shared growth and commitment, adding, “We’ve laughed hard, grown deeply, prayed sincerely, and chosen each other again and again.”

He also described his love for her as effortless, saying, “And through it all, loving you has been the easiest, most beautiful decision of my life.”

He reaffirmed his devotion with the words, “7 years in and my heart still knows where it belongs. I love you Simi.”

Minutes later, Simi shared her own tribute.

She wrote, “My Baby. 7 years… You’re still the one. I’m grateful for the joy and peace you bring to my life.”

She recalled an early moment in their relationship, writing, “I remember when we were still dating and a friend asked me, ‘why him?’ I said ‘we just fit.’ We still fit.”

She spoke about feeling seen and loved, writing, “You see me. You’re mindful of me. You love me.”

She described herself as strong and outspoken, adding, “You know I’m not a gentlelady. I’m a fighter, but thank you for not letting me have to fight to be seen and loved.”

She praised his character and care, writing, “Thank you for being a good man, cause those are hard to come by. Thank you for taking care of me.”

She also wrote, “Thank you for being worth the sacrifice it takes to be a wife and a mommy.”

She added prayers for their home, writing, “I love you. Husband of my youth. Ka pe fun ra wa loruko Jesu.”

The anniversary comes shortly after the couple welcomed twin babies.

Adekunle Gold shared the news via his Snapchat story on Wednesday, January 7, writing, “Asked God for another child and he blessed me with double.”