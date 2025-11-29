Burna Boy’s sister dismisses report of mother’s removal as manager

Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi Ogulu, has dismissed social media claims that the Grammy-winning singer’s mother, Bose Ogulu, will no longer be his manager.

The rumour, which circulated widely on Friday, came at a time when the artiste is facing backlash over incidents linked to his ongoing No Sign of Weakness tour in the United States.

The claim gained attention after ChaftsAfrica posted an alleged Instagram Story said to have come from the singer, suggesting that his mother would no longer act as his manager.

The story triggered several reactions from fans who connected the report to the controversies surrounding his tour.

An X user, @Joyfultips, wrote, “Just heard Burna Boy fired his mom, this whole thing is getting crazier.”

Reacting to the post, Nissi quoted it and described the report as false, writing simply, “FAKE NEWS.”

The Guardian confirmed that two dates scheduled for yesterday, November 28, and December 1 had been officially scrapped. While some fans lamented the decline of the Last Last crooner’s previously sold-out runs, others said the moment called for accountability, audience respect, and a sincere attempt at making amends.

The rumour emerged in the middle of the heated reactions trailing Burna Boy’s recent performance troubles in the US. The first major controversy occurred on November 12 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, after Burna Boy stopped his performance to address a fan seated in the front row who appeared to be asleep.

He reportedly asked that she be removed before he continued performing.

The fan, later identified as Chaltu Jateny, explained on X that she attended the show while struggling with emotional distress following a personal loss.

“I have been mentally, physically, and emotionally drained… I came to his show to put a smile on my face,” she wrote.

Her explanation went viral and sparked widespread criticism of the singer’s reaction, with many social media users describing the act as insensitive.

The Colorado incident was followed by renewed debate on November 22 after videos from his Houston show showed several empty seats inside the venue.

A separate clip from the same concert captured another woman sleeping during his performance, drawing more comments from users who linked the turnout to his conduct.

The backlash intensified after a resurfaced livestream clip showed Burna Boy saying, “Did I tell you all to be my fans? I am only looking for fans who have money,” a remark many users said contributed to resentment among concertgoers.

For now, the rumour about his management has been debunked, but conversations around the cancelled shows and his recent on-stage behaviour continue to dominate social media.