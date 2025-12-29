DannyTheProphet wins Young International Artiste of the Year award

Afrobeats and highlife artist Daniel Asemota, professionally known as DannyTheProphet (DTP), has consolidated his presence in Nigeria’s music industry with multiple awards and a new promotional partnership with Abuja-based Amity Global Network.

The partnership, focused on brand promotion and public relations management, is intended to strengthen DTP’s professional profile and broaden his reach across the music sector. Alex Nwankwo, also known as AlexReports, CEO of Amity Global Network, described the collaboration as a platform to further showcase DTP’s originality and consistency. “DannyTheProphet has consistently demonstrated professionalism, discipline and a strong work ethic since the beginning of our partnership,” Nwankwo said. “His commitment to continuous improvement, originality and positive messaging sets him apart in a highly competitive industry.”

DTP’s recent accolades began with his performance at the Timaya Day Concert in Abuja, where he shared the stage with Timaya, Kcee, Peruzzi and other artists. Observers noted the artist’s energetic stage presence and precise delivery, which attracted commendation from fans and industry stakeholders alike.

Following the concert, DTP was recognised at the National Unity Dance Festival 2025, themed “Sustaining Unity Through Rhythm & Culture,” held at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre. He received the Young International Artiste of the Year award for his contribution to promoting cultural unity through music.

The artist’s momentum continued at the National Legacy Lecture and Nigerian Heroes Award 2025, where he performed before an audience of cultural and political figures. At the event, he was also named Next Rated Artiste of the Year, reflecting his rising profile in Nigeria’s competitive music landscape.

DannyTheProphet’s engagement with music traces back to his childhood, nurtured by parents with a strong appreciation for music. He formally entered the music scene with the release of his debut single, “Feelove,” on 21 August 2021, which recorded over 40,000 views on YouTube. This was followed by “Jollof” on 9 March 2022, a track that expanded his audience and secured a five-year distribution deal with Dapper Music.

Fans and industry figures have responded positively to DTP’s string of recognitions, highlighting the consistency and originality of his work. The artist has expressed gratitude to supporters and stakeholders for their encouragement, noting that the recent awards and partnership represent both validation of his efforts and a motivation to continue growing his impact in the industry.

The combination of performance accolades and strategic management arrangements positions DannyTheProphet for further influence and visibility in Nigeria’s evolving music market.