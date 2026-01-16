Davido dismisses DNA request, says five tests already proved the child is not his

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to a renewed paternity claim by a teenage girl, insisting that multiple DNA tests have already shown he is not her biological father.

The reaction followed a public appeal by Anu Adeleke, a young girl who has for years claimed to be the singer’s first daughter.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Thursday, 15 January 2026, Anu asked Davido to agree to a DNA test to “establish my identity,” describing years of bullying, emotional distress, and confusion about her parentage.

In the post, the teenager said she decided to speak up as she entered her teenage years, adding that she wanted clarity for her own peace of mind. She said she had struggled with mental health challenges as a child due to public attention surrounding the claim and thanked Nigerians who had supported her emotionally over the years.

Hours after the post gained traction online, Davido responded on X (formerly Twitter), rejecting the request and accusing the girl’s mother of continuing a matter he said had already been resolved.

In his first response, the singer said that five DNA tests had been conducted in the past and described the renewed claims as baseless. He stated that both the girl and her mother should “leave me alone” and maintained that the tests had already established that he was not the child’s father.

When another X user asked whether he had ever met the girl’s mother, Davido replied that he had no relationship with her beyond the DNA testing process. He said he only encountered her during the tests.

The singer further claimed that DNA tests were carried out at five different hospitals, three chosen by him and two selected by the girl’s family. According to him, all the results came back negative.

While expressing sympathy for the girl, Davido placed responsibility on her mother for prolonging the issue and said he would no longer comment publicly on the matter.

He described the situation as distressing and said it was unfair to continue revisiting it despite the reported test results.

The controversy is not new. In January 2025, Davido’s former lawyer, Prince Bobo Ajudua, publicly addressed the paternity claim.

In an Instagram comment at the time, Ajudua said DNA tests had been conducted at different reputable hospitals, including one chosen by the girl’s family, and that the results showed Davido was not the father.

Ajudua criticised the continued claims, describing them as unfair to both the Adeleke family and the child, and urged the girl’s mother to stop pursuing the matter.

As of the time of filing this report, no official DNA documents have been made public by either party. Davido has also stated that his latest comments will be his final response on the issue.