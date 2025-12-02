Edo Assembly summons 2Baba’s wife Natasha after viral video

The Edo State House of Assembly has summoned the lawmaker representing Egor Constituency, Natasha Irobosa, to explain what members describe as behaviour capable of embarrassing the House.

The summon was issued on Tuesday during plenary after videos of the legislator, who is married to music star Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, kept spreading online.

According to the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, the lawmaker must appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges within one week to respond to the allegation of misconduct linked to her recent actions.

Agbebaku said the Assembly could not pretend that the issue had not affected the public’s perception of the House, stressing that lawmakers must carry themselves with dignity at all times.

He said, “Hon. Natasha Irobosa has been summoned to appear before the Ethics and Privilege Committee of the Assembly due to her recent conduct which has been trending online. This conduct drags the name of the House into the mud and it is the responsibility of the members of the Assembly to conduct themselves well.”

The Speaker noted that the Assembly is made up of “cerebral minds” who should not be drawn into unnecessary scandals.

He continued, “This House has members who know what they are doing and the attitude of our member has brought this House to disrepute and we will not tolerate it.”

The committee is expected to investigate the matter and submit its report in two weeks.

Mrs Irobosa has been trending recently after a video showed her in a heated exchange with her husband, 2Baba.

The clip sparked reactions across social media, as many Nigerians questioned what happened between the couple.

Before joining politics, Mrs Irobosa was known largely through her links to the entertainment industry.

Her emergence as a first-term lawmaker was seen as a fresh voice for Egor Constituency, especially on community and women-focused issues.

Her appearance before the committee is expected to draw public attention as the House begins a formal review of her conduct.

In November, both of them were back in the news after welcoming their first child together, a baby boy. Speculation had spread earlier in the day when she was seen at a hospital, fuelling talk that she had gone into labour. Hours later, she confirmed the birth in a brief post on her official Facebook page, noting that they had been “blessed with a baby boy,”