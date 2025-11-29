FCT set for Miss Africa

Abuja, the nation’s capital, is preparing to take centre stage as it hosts one of Africa’s most anticipated celebrations of beauty, culture, and purpose-driven leadership: the Miss Africa International 2025 pageant.

Scheduled for December 6 at the Center Point Event Centre, the event, according to its founder and convener, Dr. Anita May Igoni, will bring together contestants, creatives, cultural custodians, and international partners from across the continent and the diaspora.

More than a display of pageantry, this year’s edition aims to highlight African heritage, elevate diverse cultural narratives, and amplify stories of women making meaningful impact in their communities.

Igoni noted that the platform continues to evolve into a space where beauty meets advocacy, and where young African women can shape conversations that transcend the stage.

“Miss Africa International 2025 is not just a pageant; it is a celebration of Africa’s diverse beauty, culture, and strength. Through this platform, we honour the elegance, intelligence, and confidence of African women, showcasing to the world that our continent’s beauty is as rich as its heritage,” she said.

She explained that Miss Africa International was conceived to celebrate not only beauty but the strength and intelligence of young African women. “Our goal is to help young women find their voice and use it for advocacy in education, entrepreneurship, and social change,” she added.

The event, which has consistently drawn participants and audiences from across Africa, will also highlight creative fashion, cultural performances, and humanitarian initiatives tied to each contestant’s personal