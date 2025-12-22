Don’t pull my film from cinemas, Ini Edo appeals as ‘Dirty’ title sparks backlash

Actress and filmmaker, Ini Edo, has appealed to the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and the public not to withdraw her new Film, A Very Dirty Christmas, from cinemas.

She said the film does not ridicule Christianity in any form and should be judged by its content rather than its title.

The appeal came on Sunday night in December 2025, shortly after concerns were raised over the movie’s title following its recent release in cinemas across the country.

According to the 43-year-old movie star, the controversy surrounding the film is centred on the title alone and not the storyline, stressing that viewers should first watch the movie before calling for its removal.

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram page, she repeatedly begged regulators not to pull the film from cinemas.

“Just don’t pull my film, please. Just allow people to watch. Watch the film and come back and say that this film degrades Christians or degrades Christianity. Then I will pull it.

“If it dishonours God or Christians in any way, I will pull it and bear the consequences. I will not be part of something like that,” she said.

The actress explained that the title was never chosen to insult Christians or mock the Christian faith, adding that the film focuses on family issues and hidden secrets rather than religion.

“We chose ‘A Very Dirty Christmas.’ It was never to demean Christians or disrespect Christendom or dishonour God.

“This film has no dirt in it. It highlights family conflicts, secrets unfolding. It does not ridicule Christians,” she added.

Edo, who is also a producer and has been in the industry for over two decades, said pulling the film from cinemas would lead to heavy financial losses, especially for investors who backed the project.

She disclosed that the movie is currently showing in more than 70 cinemas nationwide after extensive promotional efforts.

“I did take money from investors to do this film. We have over about 70 cinemas nationwide. We’ve done print, media and digital. I don’t know how we are going to do it,” she said.

The actress further revealed that she had been asked to change the title of the film and expressed readiness to comply, but appealed that the movie should not be removed while the process is ongoing.

“They’ve asked us to change the title, or they’re going to pull the films from the cinemas. How do I change the name, the title? Christians are not the people I want a problem with because I’m one. I will try to change the title. Just give us some time. Don’t pull the film,” she said.

Ini Edo also apologised to anyone who felt offended by the title, insisting there was no bad intention behind it.

“‘A Very Dirty Christmas’ wasn’t meant to discredit Christians or Christianity. If it is really hurting anyone, I want to say I’m sorry. That was not the intention,” she added.

Her appeal followed objections raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria. In a statement dated December 16 and signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN described the title of the movie as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith and called on relevant authorities to review the matter.