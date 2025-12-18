Ogbori Elemoso remake seeks to preserve Ogbomoso heritage, not copy classic, studio tells Lere Paimo

Fewchore Studios has defended its ongoing production centred on the historical figure of Soun Ogunlola, the founder and first king of Ogbomoso, insisting that the project is not a remake of the 1980s Yoruba film, Ogbori Elemoso, and does not infringe on the intellectual property of veteran actor, Chief Olalere Paimo.

The clarification follows Paimo’s public claim that his classic film was being remade without his consent. Paimo, popularly known as “Eda Onile Ola,” had appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and other prominent Nigerians to intervene, describing the alleged infringement as an attempt to undermine his legacy.

In its statement, Fewchore Studios argued that the narrative of Ogbori Elemoso belongs to the collective history of Ogbomoso and cannot be claimed exclusively by any individual.

“No individual can lawfully claim exclusive ownership over the history of a town or its founding monarch. We have not remade or reproduced any film, script, or creative work by Chief Olalere Osunpaimo, nor used any of his proprietary materials. The project is an original historical film developed from independent research,” the studio said.

The company further explained that the production is being undertaken with the express authorisation of Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomosoland.

“Fewchore Studios is executing the project with the express written authorisation of Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomosoland and custodian of its history, to promote Ogbomoso’s cultural heritage, encourage indigene engagement, stimulate cultural tourism, and support long-term socio-economic development through responsible historical storytelling,” the statement read.

Addressing reports of financial dealings with Paimo, the studio confirmed that discussions took place but emphasised that any funds offered were goodwill gestures rather than payments for rights.

“A separate meeting later held at his residence resulted in his request for ₦30 million, following which Fewchore Studios offered ₦15 million strictly as a goodwill gift in recognition of his past contributions and interest in the project. This was accepted, formally documented in signed minutes confirming it was a gift and not payment for rights or history, with ₦7.5 million paid as an initial instalment in the presence of witnesses,” the studio explained.

Fewchore added that Paimo later withdrew from the project after his legal representatives alleged copyright infringement.

“Subsequently, following correspondence from Chief Osunpaimo’s legal representatives, alleging copyright infringement and demanding discontinuance, Chief Olalere Osunpaimo withdrew from the agreed-upon production dates and refunded the ₦7.5 million that had been received earlier,” the studio said.

The company reaffirmed its position that “no individual can claim ownership over a town’s history” and maintained that its project is a transparent effort to preserve Yoruba heritage through historical storytelling.