Fola apologises as safety issues disrupt Lagos concert

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer, Folarin Odunlami, better known as Fola, has apologised to fans after his first headline performance at the Mainland Block Party was cut short due to safety concerns caused by overcrowding at the venue.

The incident happened on Monday, December 15, in Lagos, when a large turnout of fans reportedly pushed attendance beyond approved limits, forcing organisers to halt the show over safety concerns.

According to reports from fans and organisers, the crowd became uncontrollable, raising fears about safety as movement inside the venue became difficult.

Some ticket holders also complained that they were denied entry despite purchasing tickets sold in batches.

Fola, who managed to perform briefly before leaving the stage, addressed the situation on Tuesday via his X handle, where he took responsibility for the disappointment felt by fans and explained that safety informed the decision to stop the show.

“My people, I’m really sorry about how last night went,” the singer said.

He also expressed concern over reports that some fans sustained injuries during the disruption, stressing that such incidents should never occur at live shows.

“People were hurt, and that should never happen. I had to stop the show because safety comes before anything else,” he said.

The singer assured fans that their voices had been heard and promised that efforts were ongoing to address the situation and make amends.

“I hear you on all fronts, and we’re working to make things right,” he added.

The concert, which had generated excitement among fans of the 2025 Afrobeats breakout star known for songs like Lost and Bye Bye, sparked widespread backlash online.

Many social media users blamed both the organisers and the artiste’s team, citing poor planning and weak crowd control.

Reacting separately, Dangbana Republik, the record label Fola is signed to, also released a statement on X acknowledging lapses during the event and restating its commitment to fan safety.

“We acknowledge the serious safety issues that occurred at the event organised by Mainland Block Party,” the label said.

The label confirmed that the venue exceeded its capacity, creating what it described as unsafe conditions.

“The venue capacity was exceeded, resulting in unsafe conditions that should never have happened,” the statement said.

It added that the decision to halt the performance was taken immediately once it became clear that fans were at risk, noting that discussions were ongoing with the organisers.

“Once it became clear that fans were at risk, the performance was stopped immediately. We are working with the organisers to ensure adequate measures are taken to address the concerns of those affected. Your safety remains non-negotiable to us,” it added.

As of the time of filing this report, organisers of the Mainland Block Party had not released any separate statement addressing the incident.