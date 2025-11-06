Hilda Baci receives second Guinness World Record plaque for largest jollof rice pot

Nigerian chef and food content creator, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has received her second Guinness World Record plaque for cooking the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

The confirmation came in September 2025, when Guinness World Records officially verified that Hilda prepared 8,780 kilograms of jollof rice during a mega cookout in Lagos.

According to Guinness World Records, the event marked a new milestone in African culinary history, setting Baci apart as the first Nigerian chef to hold multiple Guinness titles.

This latest recognition comes just over a year after her unforgettable 93-hour, 11-minute cooking marathon in May 2023, which earned her the first plaque and cemented her place in history. With two awards now sitting side by side, Hilda has proven that determination and faith can turn passion into a global movement.

Sharing photos of her new plaques on Instagram on Thursday, the Akwa Ibom-born chef described her journey as one built on “faith, fire, and history.”

“Our plaques are finally here !!! Two records. Two plaques. One story of faith, fire, and history. Twice, God showed up for me. Twice, we made history for Nigeria.

“And not just any records, two of the biggest culinary records ever set. Together with Gino, we created something bigger than ourselves, a story that reached over five billion people and reminded the world what’s possible when passion meets purpose.

“I’m a two-time world record holder, someone pinch me,” she wrote.

In her caption, she also quoted Isaiah 61:7, saying her story was proof that “instead of shame, you will receive a double portion, and instead of disgrace you will rejoice in your inheritance.

“And so you will inherit a double portion in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours.”

During the jollof cookout, more than 20,000 guests, celebrities, and influencers trooped in to witness the fiery spectacle. Every serving of the massive rice pot was later shared among attendees and charity homes, meeting Guinness verification standards.

Before these achievements, Hilda had already built a loyal fan base through her online cooking tutorials, restaurant brand MyFood by Hilda, and appearances on food and lifestyle shows, modelling her as Nigeria’s culinary pride.