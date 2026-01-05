Recipes by Pam: My guilty pleasure

Chocolate! Chocolate! Chocolate! Women crave it, men hoard it , and I just love it. Be it White, Milk or Dark. I love them all. When you need that pick me up, cheat day snack or simply a naughty treat, chocolate always seems to do the trick.I love to bake it for loved ones so why not bake it for your Mum on this special day.

I have tried many types of chocolate cakes, from Devils food to sacher torte and I think I’ve found the ‘one’, the recipe I mean. So I would say it the BEST Chocolate cake of all time!! Yes I said it, the BEST!! (And to top it off you simply add all ingredients together and mix with a spoon and bake. Now if that isn’t great then I don’t know what is).

Let me break it down, this Chocolate Cake Recipe + this Chocolate Buttercream Recipe = the best chocolate cake of all time!

Bake the BEST cake for the BEST Mum in the world. Happy Mother’s Day!!!

The Best Chocolate Cake

A moist decadent chocolate cake with a rich creamy chocolate buttercream garnished with chocolate dipped strawberries and mixed.

Difficulty: Beginner

Servings: 8

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 25 Minutes

Cake

200g flour

50g Cocoa Powder

275g Sugar

2 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1 Teaspoon Salt

200ml Vegetable Oil

2 Large Eggs

100ml Boiling Water

Chocolate Buttercream

350g Butter

350g Icing Sugar

50g Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

2 Tablespoon Milk

½ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

* For extra richness add 50g of melted dark/Milk chocolate to the buttercream and fold

Instructions

For the cake:

Preheat Oven to 325 degrees (Fahrenheit)

Line 2 8” cake tin with parchment paper and set aside.

Place all of the cake ingredients, except the boiling water, into a large mixing bowl. Using a wooden spoon beat the mixture until smooth and well combined.

Add the boiling water to the mixture, a little at a time, until smooth. (The cake mixture will now be very liquid.)

Divide the cake batter between the sandwich tins and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the top is firm to the touch and a skewer inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Remove the cakes from the oven and allow to cool completely, still in their tins, before icing.

For The Chocolate Buttercream:

Place all buttercream ingredients in a large bowl and whisk until smooth. At this stage melt chocolate and pour into buttercream mixture for a richer glossy frosting.

To assemble the cake, carefully remove the cakes from the tins.

Place one layer on a plate or serving dish then put 1/3 of the frosting on it using a knife to spread evenly, place the second cake on top and cover with remaining frosting garnish with strawberries or chocolate shavings.

Scroll down for pictures illustrating how to make the best Chocolate cake

Pamela Adunola

Owner & Head Pastry Chef

Sprinkled & Spiced