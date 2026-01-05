The Guardian Life guide to packing school lunches for kids

Packing lunches for kids can be challenging, as the goal is to create nutritious and tasty meals that children will love. A good lunch should include all the food groups—carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables—with a healthy twist on kids’ favourite meals.

Start with an entrée

Entrées such as bread and egg, rice, or even pasta salads, which work well. Protein is crucial for growth and maintaining energy, so include lean meats like turkey, chicken, or boiled eggs. Add a side of fruits like apple slices, watermelon, or grapes, and don’t forget the vegetables. Carrot sticks or cucumber slices are great options that kids can munch on.

Make it appealing and fun

Kids are more likely to eat their lunch if it’s colourful and engaging. Try cutting sandwiches or fruits into interesting shapes using cookie cutters. Getting your kids involved in the packing process by allowing them to choose between healthy options can also increase the chances that they’ll eat what’s in their lunchbox.

Be mindful of portions

It’s important not to overwhelm kids with too much food, so make sure the portions are appropriate for their age and appetite. Offering a variety of small portions from different food groups can make the lunch more inviting, and you can adjust based on what they consistently eat or leave behind.

Keep it fresh

Remember to pack the lunch in a way that keeps it fresh. Use lunch bags or ice packs to prevent food from spoiling. For items that need to stay warm, like soups or pasta, a good thermos can do the trick. Proper storage not only maintains the quality of the food but also ensures it’s safe to eat.

By packing school lunches with thoughtfulness and care, you can provide your kids with healthy, delicious meals they’ll look forward to every day.