Femi Adebayo’s ‘Agesinkole 2’ grosses ₦417m in 12 days

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo, has recorded a major box office milestone as his latest epic film, Agesinkole 2: King of Thieves, grossed ₦417 million within 12 days of release through community cinemas in the Southwest.

This was announced on Tuesday by Blue Pictures Film Distribution Company in a collaborative post shared on Instagram with the actor.

In the statement accompanying the poster, the company described the achievement as a defining moment for Nollywood’s cinema business and highlighted the project’s industry firsts.

The post read in part: “This moment means everything 🎬✨ What started as a bold idea became a movement. What many doubted became a monumental chapter in Nollywood history 🏆🔥 ₦417 MILLION in just 12 days. 💥 First ever community cinema title. First Nollywood film to live in community cinemas. First filmmaker to step into this uncharted path.”

The distribution company added that the film’s performance showed the impact of collaboration between purpose driven organisations and thanked audiences who supported the project across the six Southwest states where it was screened.

“To everyone who showed up, believed, bought a ticket, and made history with us – this victory is yours,”

Adebayo later confirmed the box office figures in a separate post on his X handle, where he wrote, “₦417 MILLION in just 12 days ☺️ First ever community cinema title. First Nollywood film to live in community cinemas. First filmmaker to step into this uncharted path.”

Agesinkole 2 was co-produced by Euphoria 360, Circuits and Hawk Studios, with distribution handled by Blue Pictures Film Distribution Company.

The achievement comes amid a strong run for Nollywood films at the box office.

On Monday, FilmOne Entertainment announced that Funke Akindele’s latest cinema release, Behind The Scenes, grossed ₦1.77bn at the Nigerian box office.

FilmOne stated that the film had generated ₦1,767,305,878, emerged as the number one film of the weekend in West Africa, and that the figures were verified, with box office numbers still rising as of 4pm on January 5.

Guardian Life had earlier reported that Behind The Scenes crossed the ₦1bn mark, while FilmOne later described Akindele as “the only director to cross ₦1B+ at the box office three different times” and “Nollywood’s highest-grossing producer of all time,” underscoring her consistent commercial success.

Oversabi Aunty, produced and directed by actress Toyin Abraham, also grossed over ₦700m within 18 days of its cinema release, adding to the list of Nollywood films posting strong box office numbers in West Africa.

The box office figures were announced by the film’s official distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, in a post shared on its Instagram page on Monday.