Your guide to events this weekend and beyond

December is gradually winding down, and 2025 is about to say its final goodbye. This guide brings together concerts, family activities, short getaways, cinema picks, shopping spots, amusement parks, and restaurants to help you slow down, have fun and make the most of the festive season and the days ahead.

Detty December concert picks

This week brings even more live shows to look forward to, starting with Zlatan Ibile at Ecverse – Mara Edition. Zlatan Ibile’s raw, street-driven sound always hits differently on stage, and Ecverse 2025 is one event to circle. It takes place at the Terminal in Ikorodu on December 20. With a 25,000 capacity crowd expected, the night promises heavy beats, sing-along moments and the kind of energy only Zlatan delivers live.

Another highlight is Experience FUJI with Adekunle Gold. AG Baby will hold his concert at the National Theatre, Lagos, on December 26. Announcing the show on social media, he wrote, “Experience FUJI and all 6 albums that shaped my journey live at the National Theatre, Lagos, December 26, with a 55-piece MUSON Orchestra and my band, The 79th Element.”

Other concerts still bringing the vibes this period include:

Asake Live on Dec 24 at Eko Convention Centre

Flytime Fest with Davido on Dec 25 at Eko Convention Centre

Kizz Daniel Live on Dec 27 at Eko Convention Centre

Fireboy Live on Dec 28 at Eko Convention Centre

Wizkid Live on Dec 28 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos

Where to renew, revisit, relax and reflect

As the festive season unfolds and 2026 approaches, this is a good time to slow down, rest and think ahead. A short break can help you reset, reflect on the year and plan for what comes next.

The Federal Palace Hotel and Casino offers a classic city escape in Victoria Island. The hotel features an award-winning casino, seaside views, premium rooms, fine dining options, and top class leisure facilities, making it ideal for both relaxation and business stays.

For an even quieter retreat, Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate provides serene luxury away from the city rush. The estate combines golf, hospitality, nature and wellness activities within a peaceful environment.

Spend time with family this festive period

This festive season is a good time to be fully present with your family. The year has been long, and before you know it, another 365 days will be gone. Moments spent together now are often the ones children remember most.

Fun-filled activities at Funverse in Lagos, hosted by Federal Palace in Victoria Island, Lagos, give families the chance to relax and enjoy each other’s company. The New Year Family Brunch on January 1, 2026, also offers a warm setting for parents and children to welcome the year together with good food and shared laughter.

At home, simple activities can be just as meaningful. Board games, card games, movie nights, cooking together, decorating the house, storytelling, or sharing goals for the new year all help bring everyone closer.

Where to shop

If you love beautiful spaces, the ORCA Showroom in Eko Atlantic is worth your time. With four expansive floors and thousands of home and lifestyle pieces in one calm, well designed space, it allows you to browse, compare and imagine your home without the usual Lagos shopping stress. You may also choose from other popular malls such as Ikeja City Mall, The Palms Mall, Maryland Mall, and Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja.

Festive season films worth the cinema trip

Cinema remains one of the easiest shared experiences this season. Current picks include: Avatar: Fire and Ash for action and sci-fi lovers, Nollywood titles like A Very Dirty Christmas and Behind The Scenes, family friendly picks such as Pets on a Train and Zootopia 2, comedy with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, horror favourites like Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, anime hit Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, and earlier releases still drawing crowds including Warlord: Olori Ogun, Stitches, Wicked: For Good, Sisu: Road to Revenge and Son of the Soil. You can also watch Husband on Probation on YouTube.

Restaurants to try out

Cooking at home is great, but stepping out to try new restaurants hits differently. New flavours, fresh menus, good vibes and the joy of eating without washing dishes always make it worth it. If you are switching things up this period, restaurants to try include NOK by Alara, 788 on the Sea, ZAZA Lagos, Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace, RSVP Lagos, and Kaly.