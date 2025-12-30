Beyoncé becomes billionaire at 44

American singer Beyoncé Knowles Carter has become a billionaire at the age of 44, according to Forbes magazine.

The publication disclosed this on Monday, saying the global music star is now one of only five musicians to reach billionaire status.

She joins an elite list that includes her husband, rapper Jay Z, as well as Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.

Forbes said Beyoncé reached the milestone after several highly profitable years powered largely by global tours, music sales and ownership of her catalogue.

In 2023, her Renaissance World Tour grossed nearly $600m, ranking among the highest-grossing tours in music history.

She followed this with the release of her Grammy-winning country album, Cowboy Carter, in 2024, marking a major shift in her musical direction.

In 2025, Beyoncé staged the world’s highest-grossing tour of the year, further boosting her earnings.

Combining income from touring, music rights and other deals, Forbes estimated that she earned $148m in 2025 before taxes, making her the third highest-paid musician globally.

While the publication did not give an exact figure for her net worth, it said most of her wealth comes from music, global tours and control of her back catalogue.

Beyoncé also runs Parkwood Entertainment, the company that manages her career and creative productions.

Although she has expanded into other businesses, including a hair care brand, a whiskey label and a clothing line, Forbes said music remains the backbone of her fortune.

The billionaire announcement adds to a growing list of milestones for the singer.

In December 2024, Beyoncé became the most certified female artist in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America.

RIAA confirmed that she crossed 100 certified titles following a new round of certifications.

Her Diamond-certified songs include Halo and Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), while albums such as Sasha Fierce and Dangerously in Love earned seven times Platinum, Lemonade four times Platinum and Renaissance double Platinum status.

She has been announced as a co-chair of the 2026 Met Gala, scheduled for May 4 in New York, alongside tennis star Venus Williams and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman.

The event will be chaired by Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, and will serve as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The 2026 edition will mark Beyoncé’s first Met Gala appearance in a decade, after previously serving as an honorary co-chair in 2013.