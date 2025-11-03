I grew up Christian but converted to Islam, says Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has said he was raised as a Christian before later converting to Islam as part of his ongoing spiritual journey.

The ‘City Boy’ crooner made this revelation during a recent live conversation with American streamer PlaqueBoyMax, where he discussed his beliefs, his search for truth, and his struggles to understand organised religion.

“I grew up as a Christian, and then I converted to Islam. I have studied it all, and I am still finding out what is really going on. The more I research, the more confused I get,” he said.

Burna Boy explained that his faith journey has led him to question traditional systems, instead choosing to seek a personal connection with a higher power.

“I am trying to be above belief; I’m trying to know, because you don’t need to believe if you know. You only need to believe if you don’t know,” he added.

He further described religion as a tool of control, noting that while he respects faith, his focus remains on spirituality rather than doctrine.

“Religion is bullshit. It’s all a control mechanism. I believe in a higher power. Clearly, we are creations, and there must be a creator,” he said.

According to him, prayer remains one of the most important aspects of his life.

“When I close my eyes while praying, I feel like my prayer is being heard. I don’t know by whom. As I’m praying and receiving answers, I feel like I am so blessed,” he said.

During the same session, Burna Boy also declared that late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti is the only musician he considers greater than himself.

“He is the king. He is the only one greater than me,” he said while singing Fela’s protest anthem ‘Coffin for Head of State’.

Beyond music, Burna Boy has also extended his influence into African cinema. He recently served as the executive producer of the high-stakes thriller ‘3 Cold Dishes’, directed by Nigerian filmmaker Asurf Oluseyi.

The film, which follows three African women seeking revenge against the men who exploited them, was shot across Nigeria, Benin and Côte d’Ivoire. It premiered at London’s Cineworld before its Nigerian debut at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos.

Through his company, Spaceship Films, Burna Boy is supporting efforts to expand pan-African storytelling globally. His involvement has brought international attention to African cinema, with ‘3 Cold Dishes’ set for release across 26 African countries, as well as France, the U.S., and Canada.

In 2021, he won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for ‘Twice As Tall’ and recently released his eighth studio album titled ‘No Sign of Weakness’.