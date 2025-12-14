Kizz Daniel buys vacation home in Zanzibar

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has treated himself and his family to a special Christmas gift: a new vacation home in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Sharing the news on his Instagram page, the Afrobeats star expressed gratitude to his fans for a successful year.

In a post on his Instagram account, Kizz Daniel wrote, “Xmas came early!!! My gift to myself and my family this Xmas & vacation home in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Thank you, guys, for a GOOD YEAR.” The post, which quickly gained thousands of likes and comments, shows the singer in high spirits as he celebrates his latest achievement.

The singer, known for hits like Buga and One Ticket, has been building a reputation not only for his music but also for his growing investments. Buying a house abroad is a move that reflects both his success and his desire to create a private retreat for his loved ones.

Zanzibar, an island in Tanzania, is famous for its white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and rich cultural heritage. It has become a popular destination for celebrities and travellers seeking a mix of relaxation and adventure.

Fans of the singer were quick to congratulate him. Many praised him for his hard work, while others expressed excitement about the possibility of seeing him share more moments from his new home.

Kizz Daniel’s announcement comes after a successful year in music. The singer has been recognised with multiple awards, high-profile collaborations, and chart-topping singles across Africa and beyond. His consistent presence on the international music scene has helped him amass both fame and wealth, allowing him to make such significant purchases.

With the festive season around the corner, Kizz Daniel’s fans are eager to see how he celebrates Christmas in his new home.

As the year draws to a close, this latest purchase marks another milestone in Kizz Daniel’s career and personal life. The singer continues to inspire fans with both his music and the lifestyle he has built through talent and dedication.