Nigerian live band sensation, Akiin Shuga dies in Canada at 50

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into wild mourning following the death of live band star, Akinloye Tofowomo, popularly known as Akiin Shuga.

He died on Wednesday, October 30, 2025, in New Brunswick, Canada, at the age of 50.

His family, in a statement, described him as a “revered music icon, Grandmaster, and custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance.”

Born on January 6, 1975, in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Akiin Shuga defied polio, rising above his physical limitations to become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated bandleaders.

He founded the famous Shuga Band in 1998, starting from Pintos Bar in Ikeja, Lagos. What began as a small group later grew into a 14-man ensemble of instrumentalists and vocalists that became a fixture at weddings, corporate events, and state occasions. His company, Shuga Entertainment, became known for professionalism and excellence in live performance.

Akiin Shuga was also the founder and President of the Association of Music Band Owners of Nigeria (AMBON), where he worked to improve welfare and standards in the live-music sector.

Known for his attention to detail, Akiin Shuga often reminded his crew, “We don’t perform to impress; we perform to connect.”

Reke Ofano, the Band Leader of the Shuga Band, described him as a perfectionist with a big heart. “Shuga never accepted mediocrity. He pushed everyone to be better, but he also cared deeply. He knew everyone’s story and made us all feel like family,” he said.

Akiin Shuga studied Music Business at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA, before returning to Nigeria to modernise live performance. He introduced innovations such as brand collaborations, choreography, and digital sound engineering, raising the standard of live music in the country.

Beyond music, he was a strong advocate for people living with disabilities. As a polio survivor, he established the Shuga Limb Foundation to support persons with limb challenges. In 2018, he was appointed Rotary International District Polio Ambassador.

One of his own lyrics says, “Every rhythm tells a story.” His story, filled with courage, melody, and meaning, will live on in the hearts of those he inspired and in every beat that celebrates the sound of live music in Nigeria.