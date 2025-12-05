Ollybeatz drops ‘Boom Bele’ featuring L1 Boi 

Nigerian producer Adedapo Olatinwo, professionally known as David OllyBeatz, has released a new single, Boom Bele, featuring L1 Boi. The track, launched ahead of the December party season, is aimed at energising festive gatherings and social events across Nigeria.

OllyBeatz, who has built a career over more than 15 years producing for both domestic and international artistes, said the track reflects his approach to music: “From the first pulsing kick drum, the new offering immediately establishes a relentless, infectious Afrofusion groove that gets you up to the dance floor and moving.”

The production blends deep basslines with layered percussion, a style OllyBeatz describes as “structured with care, yet possessing a raw, undeniable energy that makes sitting still a near-impossible task.” L1 Boi contributes a contrasting vocal presence to the track, complementing the main rhythm and maintaining dynamic momentum throughout.

OllyBeatz added that the song’s central hook, which repeats the title phrase, is intended to encourage audience participation in live performances and parties. “The vocal delivery matches the swagger of the instrumental, as the artiste ride the rhythm with effortless confidence,” he said.

The release comes as part of OllyBeatz’s ongoing work producing for Nigerian and international artistes, a portfolio that has helped establish his reputation for genre-defying sound design and cross-cultural musical collaboration. With Boom Bele, OllyBeatz and L1 Boi are targeting the seasonal party circuit, positioning the track as a potential staple for clubs, events, and festive celebrations.

Recall that in August, OllyBeatz announced plans to release a new album that will focus on bridging musical traditions from the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

“This album represents everything I stand for as a producer: creativity without boundaries, cultural exchange, and music that connects people,” he explained. “I’m thrilled to share this journey with my fans and collaborators, and I believe this project will redefine how Afro-inspired sounds are received globally.”

The producer has previously collaborated with Nigerian and international artistes and has also worked extensively in sound design for film and live productions. He noted that the forthcoming album would highlight music as a universal language, drawing on influences from both continents.

Two singles are expected to be released ahead of the album launch to provide listeners with a preview of the sound direction. OllyBeatz said the work was intended to showcase how Afro-fusion can evolve through cross-cultural collaboration.