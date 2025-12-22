Tyla tops Africa’s Spotify monthly listeners chart

South African singer Tyla has become the African artist with the highest number of monthly listeners on Spotify, overtaking Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Tems.

The achievement makes the 22-year-old singer the most-followed African artiste on the streaming platform, showing how quickly she has risen and gained international attention.

Born Tyla Laura Seethal, the Johannesburg-born singer broke into the global spotlight in 2023 with her hit single Water. The song became a viral success across social media platforms, especially TikTok, and helped introduce Tyla to a worldwide audience.

Water went on to chart in several countries and earned Tyla worldwide recognition.

The success of the track marked a turning point in her career, positioning her as one of Africa’s most visible music exports.

Since then, Tyla has released other songs such as Kick to Start, Truth or Dare, and Channel which have helped sustain her momentum and attract new listeners across different markets.

In 2024, Tyla won the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance with Water, making her one of the youngest African artistes to receive the honour.

Beyond the Grammys, Tyla has also won several international awards. She has won the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards, recognising both her music and her impact as a rising pop figure.

Her growing list of accolades has helped position her as one of the most influential young artistes from Africa.

By surpassing Burna Boy and Tems in monthly listeners, Tyla joins a small group of African artistes whose music consistently attracts a massive global audience.

Burna Boy is known for his dominance and Grammy-winning career, while Tems has also enjoyed international success and also won several music awards, including the Grammys through collaborations and solo releases.

As Tyla’s fan base continues to grow, fans are glued to see more releases, tours and collaborations from her as we approach 2026.