Why Mohbad’s widow is refusing public DNA test – Aloba’s lawyer

The legal counsel to Joseph Aloba, the father of Mohbad, Oladayo Ogungbe, has issued a strong rejoinder, insisting that the father has never attempted to manipulate the DNA process contrary to the narrative being pushed by the legal counsel representing the late singer’s widow, Cynthia Wunmi Adebanjo.

In a letter issued over the weekend by Ogungbe, the legal counsel said there was no attempt to manipulate and delay the DNA process, stressing that it was “Mr. Joseph Aloba who initiated the DNA application ab initio,” adding that “his more recent application, filed through his counsel, Oladayo Ogungbe, Esq., was aimed at guaranteeing transparency, neutrality, and court-supervised integrity in the collection, handling, and analysis of DNA samples.”

Recalling the incident that transpired during the hearing on December 2, 2025, Ogungbe said he directly confronted Ms Adebanjo with credible information that she had already conducted the test.

He said, “She did not deny the allegation when confronted before the Honourable Magistrate.”

He wondered why she has not made the results public if truly she wasn’t concealing some facts about the DNA process.

Ogungbe said: “Her silence in the face of such a grave allegation raises concerns, especially because she has not released the results publicly, results which, according to information available, appeared suspicious and unfavourable, hence her refusal to disclose them. If she had full confidence in the paternity of the child, there would be no need to secretly conduct a DNA test. This act alone contradicts the narrative that she seeks transparency.”

Regarding the infidelity allegations, Aloba told the Court that his late son, Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad), had confided in him regarding the Respondent’s alleged unfaithfulness.

He noted that when the issue was raised in the court, “the Respondent did not deny it as she was evasive in her response.”

“Mr. Aloba explained that his intentions toward her were honourable and fatherly until he became aware of the troubling revelations and shortly thereafter, Mohbad died under circumstances still shrouded in secrecy,” Ogungbe said, noting that the Respondent’s refusal to deny both the secret DNA test and the accusation of infidelity renders the manipulation narrative being peddled in the purported Press Release by the Respondent’s Counsel inconsistent with her own conduct.

The Applicant’s counsel therefore urged that the DNA be conducted at DNA Diagnostics Center, an internationally renowned accredited DNA Testing Laboratory Center with its headquarters in Fairfield, Ohio, United States, and ORCHID CELLMARK, an internationally renowned DNA Center situate at Unit G1 Valiant Way, i54 Business Park, Wolverhampton, Staffordshire, United Kingdom, at the expense of the Applicant in order to guarantee the integrity of the result.

He justified his request for the DNA test to be conducted at international laboratories and for Lagos State officials to be excluded from the process, citing events that occurred during the Coroner’s Inquest into the death of his son, where the result returned as inconclusive.

“This alarming inconsistency justifies the Applicant’s insistence on transparent, internationally supervised DNA testing. Mr Aloba has repeatedly affirmed his absolute trust in the Honourable Court, but he also maintains a reasonable reservation regarding the integrity of certain State officials involved in the chain of custody of DNA samples,” he said.