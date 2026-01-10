Natasha condoles with Chimamanda over son’s death

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has joined the list of prominent Nigerians sending condolences to celebrated author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie following the death of her son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

The senator shared her message on Saturday via Instagram alongside a photograph of Adichie.

She wrote, “You are in my prayers, dear Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

“Only God heals a devastated heart; may your family be wrapped in His embrace. RIP baby Nkanu.”

Her post comes amid continued mourning across the country after the family confirmed the child’s death earlier in the week.

A statement issued on Thursday on behalf of the family by Omawumi Ogbe confirmed that the 21-month-old boy died on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, after a brief illness.

The statement read, “We’re deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr Ivara Esege’s twin boys, Nkanu Nnamdi, who passed on on Wednesday, the 7th of January 2026, after a brief illness. He was 21 months old.

“The family is devastated by this profound loss, and we request that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.

“We ask for your grace and prayers as they mourn in private. No further statements will be made, and we thank the public and the media for respecting their need for seclusion during this period of immense grief.”

President Bola Tinubu also reacted to the tragedy.

He said, “As a parent myself who has suffered the loss of a loved one, no grief is as devastating as losing a child.”

He added, “My prayers are with the family.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also expressed sympathy in a statement issued by his spokesman, Paul Ibe.

He said, “My heart goes out to Chimamanda Adichie, @ChimamandaReal, and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, on the loss of their son. There can be no loss like the loss of a child.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Esage and Adichie families and all of their friends. May God grant them strength, peace, and solace as they mourn this painful loss.”

Meanwhile, fresh details surrounding the child’s death have begun to circulate among people familiar with the situation.

Sources said the family had been in Lagos during the Christmas holidays when the 21-month-old developed an infection.

The child was reportedly taken to a private medical facility in Victoria Island, Lagos, on January 6, 2026, to undergo medical tests requested by an overseas specialist team.

According to the sources, arrangements had already been made for a full medical evacuation to the United States, with a specialist team scheduled to transfer him abroad for further treatment on January 7.

The child was said to have arrived at the hospital in a stable condition.

However, before the planned evacuation could take place, his condition reportedly worsened.

People close to the family have since raised concerns about the medical care provided in the hours leading to his death, describing it as inadequate and questioning whether proper clinical procedures were followed.

One source said, “This wasn’t an act of God. This was a failure of care. If those professionals had done their jobs for just a few hours, that child would be alive today.”

However, the hospital named in the reports, Euracare Multispecialist Hospital, has now issued a public statement rejecting allegations of negligence.

In its statement titled Statement on alleged medical negligence by Euracare, the hospital said, “We extend our deepest sympathies to Chimamanda Adichie and family on the demise of their son and acknowledge the profound and unimaginable loss they are experiencing during this deeply distressing time. The loss of a child is beyond words, and we offer our most heartfelt condolences to his parents and the entire family.

“We find it necessary, for the record, to clarify that some of the reports currently being circulated contain inaccuracies. In particular, the suggestion that this tragic outcome resulted from medical negligence is erroneous.

“Our facility is a reputable centre for complex medical care, led by an internationally trained and experienced clinical team. The patient, who was critically ill, was referred to our facility for specific diagnostic procedures after receiving treatment for over a week at two paediatric centres. Upon arrival, our medical team immediately provided care in line with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted medical standards, including the administration of sedation where clinically indicated.

“In the course of his care, we worked collaboratively with external medical teams as recommended by his family and ensured that all necessary clinical support was provided. Despite these concerted efforts, the patient sadly passed away less than 24 hours after presenting at our facility.

“We have commenced a detailed investigation consistent with our clinical governance standards and best practices. We remain committed to engaging transparently and responsibly with all clinical and regulatory processes. We recognise that the family is grieving an irreplaceable loss, and we shall continue to support them in any way that may bring comfort during this devastating period.

“As medical professionals, we carry the weight of this loss deeply. Our priority remains compassion, patient safety, and the responsible handling of this matter, while respecting the family’s privacy and allowing due process to take its course. We continue to hold the family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The family has not issued any further public statement beyond the request for privacy.

Nkanu was one of the twin boys Adichie welcomed with her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, through surrogacy in 2024.

Adichie, 48, is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential writers.

Her works include Half of a Yellow Sun, Americanah, and We Should All Be Feminists.

In 2015, she was named among Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.