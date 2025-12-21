Nigerian celebrities who welcomed babies in 2025

The year 2025 has recorded several notable additions to the families of Nigerian celebrities across music, film, and digital media. From gospel musicians to Nollywood actors and comedians, several public figures either welcomed newborns or announced major family milestones during the year.

Here’s a roundup of the celebrated Nigerians who gave birth in 2025; who they are, when and where the big moments happened, and a touch of what made each announcement special.

Mercy Chinwo

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in August 2025. The singer confirmed the birth through a public announcement, expressing gratitude for a safe delivery. Adding to their growing family and prompting heartfelt celebrations from fans and fellow gospel artists alike.

Priscilla Ojo



Priscilla Ojo, influencer and daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, shared one of the cutest headlines of the year. In late August 2025, she and her Tanzanain husband Juma Jux welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Prince Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, born in a Canadian hospital. The family’s joy exploded all over social media as loved ones and fans celebrated the new arrival

Moses Bliss



Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie, started 2025 with one of their most heartwarming stories. On January 10, 2025, they announced the birth of their first child, a precious baby boy. Moses shared the news with gratitude and worship, saying every blessing was “the doing of the Lord.”

Toke Makinwa



Toke is one of Nigeria’s most influential media personalities, authors, and content creators. In August 2025, she announced her pregnancy with an emotional, deeply personal post calling motherhood “the highest calling ever.” Her announcement quickly went viral, showcasing genuine gratitude and excitement as she prepared to become a mum

Real Warri Pikin



Comedian and media personality Real Warri Pikin delighted fans in mid-2025 with the announcement that she was expecting her fourth child. Her pregnancy reveal was heartfelt, joyful, and celebrated widely across social platforms — proof that even in the spotlight, family remains a priority.

Chika Ike

Nollywood actress Chika Ike welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in March 2025. The actress shared the news publicly, confirming a successful delivery. Ike, who has kept much of her personal life out of the spotlight in recent years, described the experience as life-changing.

Prudent Gabriel



While she might be known more quietly than some of her peers, gospel artist Prudent Gabriel also had a moment worth celebrating. In August 2025, she and her husband welcomed a son, sharing their joy with followers and reminding fans that sometimes the sweetest news comes with the softest announcements around community and gratitude.

Lasisi Elenu and Wife



Comedian and content creator Lasisi Elenu and his wife welcomed their second child, a baby boy named River Elroi in October 2025. The couple announced the birth through social media, receiving congratulatory messages from fans and fellow entertainers. Lasisi Elenu rose to prominence through online skits before transitioning into mainstream comedy and acting.

Across the board, what stands out isn’t just the star power behind these names; it’s the authentic joy in every post, photo, and message. The celebrity community in Nigeria doesn’t just entertain; this year, they reminded us all of life’s most beautiful chapter: family and new beginnings.