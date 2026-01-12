Ogun police investigates alleged assault case of singer portable while in custody

The Ogun State Police Command has ordered an internal investigation following the emergence of a viral video showing Afrobeats singer Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, being physically assaulted while in police detention.

The footage, which began circulating on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, captured the “Zazu” crooner shirtless and in handcuffs.

In the video, Portable is seen seated on a couch in what appears to be a police facility, tearfully pleading while allegedly being struck by a personnel.

The video has since sparked backlash from human rights advocates and fans online, renewing debates over police brutality and the treatment of detainees in Nigeria.

Portable’s current detention follows allegations of assault involving Omobolarinde Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi Simple.

The incident, which reportedly took place on January 1, 2026, at the singer’s bar in Ogun State during a dispute regarding their domestic relationship.

Ogun State PPRO, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed Portable’s arrest, and remains in police custody but condemned the alleged assault. Noting that the physical treatment seen in the video violates official police standards and will not be tolerated.

He said, “he was arrested and he is with us, but that is a different issue. What is important is the assault that was happening at the station. We don’t condone it.”

We don’t condone videoing suspects. We don’t even put suspects’ faces out. No matter who the suspect is, nobody should be treated in such a manner,” he explained.

He further noted that an internal inquiry has been launched, to investigate the incident with an assurance that any personnel found guilty will face the law.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the officers involved, if found culpable, will be sent to the appropriate authorities. That process has already started,” he said.

Portable is a Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter.

The singer gained mainstream recognition in 2021 following the release of his hit single “Zazoo Zehh,” which featured legendary rapper Olamide popularly known as Badoo and Nigerian dancer Poco Lee.

He is popular for his “street-hop” style and the frequent use of viral social media.