₦39.3b Ughelli Flyover: Oborevwori bets big on infrastructure

There was jubilation on Monday in Ughelli, Delta State, as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the ₦39.3 billion Otovwodo (Ughelli) Flyover, a project the state government says will permanently resolve chronic traffic congestion at one of Delta’s busiest junctions.

The flyover, located at Otovwodo Junction along the East–West Road, is being promoted by the Oborevwori administration as a flagship intervention in its infrastructure renewal drive.

However, the ₦39.3 billion price tag has already sparked quiet debates among Deltans and civil society groups, who are calling for strict transparency, value-for-money audits and close monitoring to ensure timely delivery and prevent cost overruns—recurring concerns that have trailed major infrastructure projects nationwide.

Speaking at the ceremony, Oborevwori said the project reflects his administration’s commitment to prudent resource allocation, durable infrastructure and the opening up of both urban and rural corridors to stimulate inclusive economic growth.

He described Ughelli as a historic commercial and educational hub whose rapid population growth has overstretched existing road infrastructure.

According to the governor, Otovwodo Junction has become synonymous with daily gridlock, costing commuters hours of productive time and undermining economic activities along the East–West corridor.

He said the severity of the congestion informed his decision to prioritise the flyover, adding that he had personally experienced the frustration motorists face at the junction.

As a stopgap measure, Oborevwori disclosed that the state government had earlier spent nearly ₦6 billion constructing alternative routes, including Uduere Street, Okogbe Street, Oru Street, Edo Street and Royal Avenue, linking Agbarha-Otor Road, to ease traffic flow ahead of the flyover construction.

The project, awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, is expected to be completed within 12 months, a timeline the governor described as non-negotiable given the strategic importance of the junction to regional mobility and commerce.

He said the scope includes a multi-span reinforced concrete bridge with dual carriageways, roundabouts and extensive roadworks linking the East–West Road to other arterial routes.

Oborevwori argued that the flyover would not only reduce travel time and improve road safety but also unlock economic opportunities, create thousands of direct and indirect jobs and enhance the overall competitiveness of Ughelli and its environs.

He appealed to residents to exercise patience and comply with traffic regulations during the construction phase.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Peer Lubasch, thanked the Delta State Government for the confidence reposed in the company, describing the contract as a testament to its technical competence and long-standing partnership with the state.

He said the 15-span flyover would feature dual carriage ways, connecting roads, specialised drainage systems and solar-powered street lighting, assuring that the project would be delivered to global standards within the agreed timeframe.