Adamawa: NHRC records 516 rights violations in 11 months

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Adamawa has recorded 516 complaints against rights violations in the state between January and November.

Grace Mamza, the state NHRC Coordinator, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

According to her, 56 percent of the cases involved family and child abandonment.

She added that 44 per cent of the cases included unlawful arrest and detention, domestic violence, threat to life, and denial of access to education and inheritance.

Mamza noted that the number of complaints received by the Commission increased in 2025 due to awareness creation at schools, community levels, the media, among others.

The coordinator called on the public to respect the rights of an individual and report rights violations to the appropriate authority for redress.

She, however, advised members of the public not to take the law into their hands during infringements.

Mamza commended the management of the Commission for constructing a permanent office accommodation in Yola, located at Suntai road, close to Air Force quarters, Karewa Ward.