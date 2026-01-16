Armed Forces resolute against terrorism, says CDS, amid posers about Tinubu’s absence

• ADC says President’s absence sends wrong signal to troops

• PDP urges improved welfare, funding for security agencies

• Abiodun reiterates commitment to fallen soldiers’ families

A solemn ceremony to honour fallen heroes took on wider significance yesterday, as the absence of key political figures at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja shifted attention to questions about leadership accountability and responsibility.

President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were both missing from the national wreath-laying event.

The ceremony, held at the cenotaph of the Unknown Soldier in Eagle Square, Abuja, commemorates officers and men of the Armed Forces who paid the supreme price in defence of the country, while also recognising the sacrifices of serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Although the Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, arrived at the venue, it remained unclear whether she formally represented the FCT Minister at the ceremony.

Her late arrival coincided with that of Vice President Kashim Shettima, prompting protocol officials to deny her access to the saluting dais during the general salute.

She was, however, later among dignitaries who joined the Vice President in laying wreaths at the cenotaph in honour of the fallen heroes.

Several high-ranking officials participated in the wreath-laying ceremony, including the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who was represented by his deputy, Benjamin Kalu; and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Others included Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, alongside the Service Chiefs, senior military officers, members of the Diplomatic Corps and the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Grace Morenike Henry, appointed by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025.

No official explanation was offered for Wike’s absence from the high-profile national ceremony.

However, The Guardian learnt that the FCT Minister may have opted to stay away from the military gathering following a publicised standoff with a serving naval officer in Abuja late last year.

On November 11, 2025, Wike was involved in a confrontation with Lieutenant A. M. Yerima of the Nigerian Navy at Gaduwa District over a disputed parcel of land.

The incident reportedly occurred when the Minister arrived with officials to inspect, or possibly demolish, a structure on land alleged to have been illegally acquired by retired Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

Lieutenant Yerima, said to be serving as Gambo’s security aide, reportedly denied the Minister and his entourage access to the property, citing official orders to guard the premises.

A video of the confrontation later circulated widely on social media, showing Wike angrily engaging the officer, who stood his ground while performing his assigned duty.

Traditionally, previous editions of the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day have featured the FCT Minister as a prominent dignitary, taking the general salute and participating in the wreath-laying ceremony.

This year’s programme listed President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, the Service Chiefs, members of the Diplomatic Corps and the FCT Minister among expected wreath-layers.

Highlights of the 2026 ceremony included the sounding of artillery gun salutes, the firing of volleys, a minute of silence in honour of the fallen, and the symbolic release of pigeons to signify peace and national unity.

ADC says Tinubu’s absence sends wrong signal to troops

In a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) criticised the absence of President Bola Tinubu from the national observance.

The ADC described the President’s unavailability on such a solemn occasion as disturbing, arguing that the physical and moral presence of the Commander-in-Chief is a powerful symbol of solidarity with troops and military families, particularly amid worsening insecurity across the country.

According to the party, Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a moment that demands leadership, reflection and national unity at the highest level, adding that the President’s absence sends the wrong signal to soldiers deployed on multiple fronts against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes.

The ADC said leadership in times of crisis should not be reduced to ceremony or delegated, insisting that the Commander-in-Chief’s presence on the day is a statement of responsibility, respect and shared sacrifice.

While honouring fallen servicemen and women and commending those still in active service, the party also acknowledged the resilience of military families, whom it said continue to bear the heavy burden of Nigeria’s security challenges.

It urged that remembrance should go beyond wreath-laying and speeches, calling for leadership that matches the sacrifices of the armed forces with competent governance, clear security strategies and genuine political will, rather than image management or political convenience.

Armed Forces resolute against terrorism, says CDS

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Olufemi Oluyede, has said the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute in the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality threatening the nation’s peace and democratic development.

Speaking at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day regimental dinner on Wednesday, the CDS said the military alone could not succeed in preserving the country’s national heritage, stressing the need for broad-based collaboration.

“The way forward lies in a whole-of-society approach, which is embodied in my military strategic philosophy for the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Accordingly, we must continue to build strong relationships with local communities and foster cordial collaboration with sister security agencies,” he said.

Oluyede noted that, despite daunting challenges, troops had continued to prevail and win the hearts of compatriots, adding that their actions had helped bridge the gap between the military and the civil populace by replacing any trust deficit with confidence and pride.

“As we commence this regimental dinner night, may the solemnity of remembrance guide our reflections, and may the spirit of comradeship strengthen the bonds that unite us as one Armed Forces family.

“Let this evening renew our sense of purpose, deepen our respect for tradition, and inspire us to continue serving our nation with honour, professionalism, and selfless devotion,” he said.

Reflecting on the significance of Remembrance Day, the CDS said it was a time to honour the brave men and women of the Armed Forces, noting that the nation’s freedom was built on the sacrifices of forebears and sustained by comrades holding the line across the country.

“As the heroes that they are, and on behalf of a grateful nation, we doff our hats to their courage, commitment and selfless service,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, described the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day as more than a ceremonial event, saying it represented the heartbeat of Nigeria’s military heritage.

He said the occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate the professionalism, courage and resilience of serving officers and men, while solemnly remembering fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation’s sovereignty.

“Nigerian troops continue to confront complex asymmetric threats with courage and professionalism, often under extremely demanding conditions, as the peace and security enjoyed by the nation are products of their vigilance, sacrifice and unwavering dedication,” the minister said.

PDP urges improved welfare, funding for security agencies

The Peoples Democratic Party has commiserated with the families of members of the Armed Forces who lost their lives in active service, urging the Federal Government to prioritise improved welfare and adequate funding for the nation’s security agencies.

In a statement yesterday to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the party described the fallen personnel as heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The PDP, through its National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, said the occasion provided an opportunity for sober reflection on the sacrifices of military personnel and others in the security and intelligence community who continue to confront threats to national peace and stability.

According to the party, enhanced welfare packages are imperative to boost morale and enable security operatives to discharge their duties more effectively.

It also called on the Federal Government to ensure adequate funding of security agencies to strengthen their capacity to neutralise criminal elements and restore peace across the country.

“On a day like this, we acknowledge that they paid the supreme price for the continuous existence of our country,” the statement read, adding that the sacrifices of the fallen must not be taken for granted.

The PDP further cautioned all actors, state and non-state, against actions capable of destabilising the country, stressing that national unity and peace remain paramount.

While offering prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed, the party expressed hope that their deaths would not be in vain and that their sacrifices would continue to be honoured and remembered.

Abiodun reiterates commitment to fallen soldiers’ families

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of families of deceased soldiers who paid the supreme price in the service of the nation.

The governor stated this during the special parade and wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun also pledged the continued support of his administration for veterans of the Nigerian Army, in recognition of their selfless service to the country.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said fallen heroes and war veterans deserved to be honoured, noting that the peace and unity currently enjoyed in the country were products of their patriotism and sacrifice.

He said the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration remained one of the ways government honours heroes past, despite the security challenges confronting the nation.

“I commend the gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army. Your professionalism, discipline and commitment to duty continue to underpin the peace and stability we enjoy in Ogun State and across the country. We do not take your sacrifices for granted,” he said.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the fallen soldiers and officers, Abiodun reassured that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of the families they left behind.