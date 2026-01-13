Atiku demands unconditional release of 52 AAU students remanded in prison

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the Federal Government and Edo State authorities following the arrest and remand of 52 individuals in Ekpoma, describing the state’s response to insecurity protests as an “intolerant and heavy-handed” assault on constitutional rights.

The arrests followed a demonstration in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, which began as a peaceful outcry against a surge in kidnappings—including the recent abduction of Akhabhe Favour and the 9 January killing of a young man. The protest later devolved into violence, with reports of looting at a livestock market and the vandalisation of the Onojie of Ekpoma’s palace.



Atiku Challenges Tinubu’s Security Priorities

In a detailed statement released on Tuesday, Atiku Abubakar criticised the President Bola Tinubu-led administration for suppressing civic expression while failing to secure communities.

“The level of intolerance and high-handedness of the Bola Tinubu administration is concerning,” Atiku stated. “It is unacceptable that the authorities’ response to students’ protest against insecurity in the Ekpoma area of Edo State is to arrest and detain dozens of students.”

He argued that the judicial validation of the right to protest should protect citizens from repression when they raise grievances. “If the energy with which innocent students and citizens are arrested… were deployed to fighting terrorism and banditry, instead of negotiating with the criminals, our communities would be safer,” he added, calling for the “immediate and unconditional release” of those held.

‘Sponsered Riot’ vs. Civic Participation

The Edo State Government has offered a sharply different narrative. Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the state government, Patrick Ebojele, in a statement on behalf of the Governor, Monday Okpebholo, dismissed the unrest as a “well-organised riot sponsored by a Nigerian resident in Russia and other locations overseas.”

The government maintained that those arrested were not students but “rioters” intercepted while attempting to vandalise the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) campus. The administration further clarified that AAU remains closed and students had vacated hostels long before the incident, contradicting claims by some relatives that students were picked up from their beds.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan joined Atiku in his criticism, rebuking the state for “stifling legitimate civic participation”.

She insisted that “dialogue, not detention, is the pathway to peace,” and urged the state to confront the “worsening security situation rather than targeting those drawing attention to it.”

Judicial Stand-off and Police Shake-up

The 52 suspects were arraigned on Monday before Justice William Aziegbemi of the Benin High Court on charges including armed robbery, arson, and malicious damage. However, the hearing stalled as Justice Aziegbemi ruled he lacked jurisdiction over the matter, directing the defence to file bail applications at the Ubiaja High Court. The suspects were subsequently remanded at the Ubiaja Correctional Centre until 26 February 2026.

In response to the unrest, the Edo State Police Command redeployed the Divisional Police Officer of Ekpoma, posting CSP Tomofe Nwabueze with immediate effect. Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, also announced a reorganisation of the Ekpoma Division to improve security and prevent further incidents.

The disturbances have prompted the Edo State Government to postpone the resumption of schools in Edo Central Senatorial District, citing the need to ensure student safety.

The case against the detained individuals was adjourned to 26 February 2026 for hearing after the Benin High Court indicated a lack of jurisdiction over bail applications, which must now be filed at the Ubiaja High Court.